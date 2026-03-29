Who Is the Mystery Woman Rajat Dalal Married? ‘The 50’ Contestant Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony | First Photos Out
Rajat Dalal has surprised fans by tying the knot in a private ceremony. Known for his stint on The 50 and Bigg Boss 18 the reality star shared dreamy wedding pictures with his girlfriend calling it the beginning of a new phase of life. While the photos have gone viral he has chosen to keep his wife’s identity under wraps sparking curiosity among fans.
Rajat Dalal Gets Married in Private Ceremony
Rajat Dalal officially got married to his longtime girlfriend in an intimate wedding attended by close friends and family. The actor kept the ceremony low-key but shared glimpses online, instantly grabbing attention across social media.
Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Mystery Wife?
Despite sharing wedding pictures, Rajat has not revealed his wife’s identity yet. Earlier hints about a serious relationship had sparked speculation, but he continues to keep his personal life private, adding to the mystery around his bride.
‘Beginning Of A New Phase Of Life’
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Rajat captioned them in Hindi, expressing gratitude and calling this moment the start of a new chapter. He also shared a heartfelt video thanking fans and seeking blessings for his journey ahead.
Dreamy Wedding Photos Go Viral
The wedding pictures show Rajat and his bride posing against a serene riverside backdrop. Dressed in elegant traditional outfits, the couple looked joyful and deeply in love, giving fans a fairytale-like visual experience.
Celebrities React and Send Wishes
Several celebrities congratulated Rajat on his big day. Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, and Urvashi Dholakia were among those who showered love and blessings, making the moment even more special.