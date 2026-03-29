Who Is the Mystery Woman Rajat Dalal Married? ‘The 50’ Contestant Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony | First Photos Out

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Is the Mystery Woman Rajat Dalal Married? ‘The 50’ Contestant Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony | First Photos Out

Who Is the Mystery Woman Rajat Dalal Married? ‘The 50’ Contestant Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony | First Photos Out

Rajat Dalal has surprised fans by tying the knot in a private ceremony. Known for his stint on The 50 and Bigg Boss 18 the reality star shared dreamy wedding pictures with his girlfriend calling it the beginning of a new phase of life. While the photos have gone viral he has chosen to keep his wife’s identity under wraps sparking curiosity among fans.

Published By: Published: March 29, 2026 15:34:23 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rajat Dalal Gets Married in Private Ceremony
1/5
Who Is the Mystery Woman Rajat Dalal Married? ‘The 50’ Contestant Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony | First Photos Out

Rajat Dalal Gets Married in Private Ceremony

Rajat Dalal officially got married to his longtime girlfriend in an intimate wedding attended by close friends and family. The actor kept the ceremony low-key but shared glimpses online, instantly grabbing attention across social media.

You Might Be Interested In
Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Mystery Wife?
2/5

Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Mystery Wife?

Despite sharing wedding pictures, Rajat has not revealed his wife’s identity yet. Earlier hints about a serious relationship had sparked speculation, but he continues to keep his personal life private, adding to the mystery around his bride.

‘Beginning Of A New Phase Of Life’
3/5

‘Beginning Of A New Phase Of Life’

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Rajat captioned them in Hindi, expressing gratitude and calling this moment the start of a new chapter. He also shared a heartfelt video thanking fans and seeking blessings for his journey ahead.

You Might Be Interested In
Dreamy Wedding Photos Go Viral
4/5

Dreamy Wedding Photos Go Viral

The wedding pictures show Rajat and his bride posing against a serene riverside backdrop. Dressed in elegant traditional outfits, the couple looked joyful and deeply in love, giving fans a fairytale-like visual experience.

You Might Be Interested In
Celebrities React and Send Wishes
5/5

Celebrities React and Send Wishes

Several celebrities congratulated Rajat on his big day. Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, and Urvashi Dholakia were among those who showered love and blessings, making the moment even more special.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS