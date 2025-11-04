Gaurav Khanna EXPOSED: Age, Wife, Bigg Boss 19 Latest Controversies & Other Shocking Details
TV actor Gaurav Khanna, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, has landed in a new controversy after a heated fight with fellow participant Abhishek Bajaj. Audiences are surprised to see Gaurav, known for his calm and composed nature, lose his temper on national television. Here’s everything you need to know about Gaurav Khanna.
Gaurav Khanna Age
He was born on December 11, 1981 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He's 44 years old as of 2025.
Gaurav Khanna Wife
Gaurav is married to Akanksha Chamola (an actress) since 24 November 2016 in Kanpur. The couple reportedly have an age gap of around 10 years.
Does Gaurav Khanna know how to cook?
Gaurav won Celebrity MasterChef India (2025). However, he claimed he doesn't know how to cook in Bigg Boss 19 house.
Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19 claims
Gaurav is a contestant in Bigg Boss 19. He expressed that he wants to have children, but his wife does not (yet). He said: "it's a love marriage... whatever she says, manna padega".
Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19 Controversies
Abhishek publicly criticized Gaurav's gameplay, saying "Gaurav is not here with the right heart. He's here to play, and I'm soon going to call him out."
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.