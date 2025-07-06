Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh! Here Are 10 Unseen Moments Of His Life, Just A Click Away

- Home>
Ranveer Singh, born on July 6, 1985, in Mumbai, always dreamt of becoming an actor. After studying at Indiana University in the U.S., he returned to India and made a striking debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, instantly winning praise for his energy and screen presence. Over the years, he proved his versatility with standout performances in films like Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and 83. Known for his fearless fashion, high-voltage charisma, and dedication to his craft, Ranveer became one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. In 2018, he married actress Deepika Padukone, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, in 2024. From a passionate newcomer to a cultural icon, Ranveer’s journey reflects talent, hard work, and unapologetic individuality.
The Birth Of Ranveer Singh Bhavnani
Ranveer Singh Bhavnani was born on July 6, 1985, In Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Sindhi family. His father is Jagjit Singh Bhavnani; a business man and mother is Anju Bhavnani. He dropped his surname "Bhavnani" as he felt it was "too long, too many syllables," and wanted to downplay his brand as a "saleable commodity."
College Life- Plays and Debates
Singh always aspired to be an actor, participating in several school plays and debates. However, after he joined H.R. College of Commerce and Economic in Mumbai, he realised that getting a break in the film industry was not easy. Feeling that the idea of acting was "too far-fetched", Singh focused on creative writing. He went to the United States where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications from Indiana University Bloomington in 2008. At the university, he decided to take acting classes and took up theatre as his minor.
Juggled Job And Auditions
After completing his studies and returning to Mumbai in 2007, Singh worked for a few years in advertising as a copywriter, with agencies like O&M and J. Walter Thompson. He also worked as an assistant director but left it to pursue acting. He then decided to send his portfolio to directors. He would go for all kinds of auditions, but did not get any good opportunities, while only getting calls for minor roles.
Bollywood Debut – Band Baaja Baraat
In 2010, Ranveer Singh auditioned for the lead role in Maneesh Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat, a romantic comedy produced by Yash Raj Films. Impressed by his audition, producer Aditya Chopra cast him opposite Anushka Sharma. Singh's portrayal of Bittoo Sharma, a typical Delhi boy, earned praise for his authentic and energetic performance, and the film became a sleeper hit. His performance in this film earned him critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.
Breakthroughs
He delivered powerful performances in films like Lootera, Padmaavat, and Gully Boy, showcasing his range and versatility as an actor. In Lootera, he played a conflicted conman with a haunting past, bringing a quiet intensity and vulnerability to the screen that was both heartbreaking and poetic. As Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, he transformed completely, portraying the ruthless and flamboyant sultan with a raw, unhinged energy that was magnetic and terrifying. Then, in Gully Boy, he shifted gears once again, slipping into the skin of an underdog rapper from Mumbai’s slums, capturing the struggles, aspirations, and quiet rebellion of a young man finding his voice.
Box Office Success
Films like Simmba, Gully Boy, and Bajirao Mastani firmly established him as one of Bollywood’s top stars, combining critical acclaim with massive box office success. In Simmba, he embraced the full-blown commercial hero persona with swagger and energy, drawing huge crowds and box office numbers. Gully Boy showcased his depth and relatability as an underdog artist, winning hearts and breaking records, while Bajirao Mastani highlighted his command over intense, period roles, earning him critical praise and further cementing his bankability. These diverse roles proved his versatility and solidified his stature as both a crowd-puller and a serious performer.
Fearless Fashion Sense
Ranveer Singh's unique and experimental fashion choices have made him a red-carpet disruptor and redefined masculinity in Bollywood. Fearless in both style and attitude, Ranveer Singh has redefined Bollywood fashion with his bold, unconventional choices that challenge traditional norms of masculinity. Whether it’s donning skirts, vibrant prints, or gender-fluid silhouettes, his red-carpet appearances consistently push boundaries and spark conversations. He embraces fashion as a form of self-expression, unafraid of criticism or conformity, making him a true disruptor in an industry long governed by safe, classic looks. His flamboyant style not only sets trends but also inspires a new generation of men to be unapologetically themselves, breaking free from outdated notions of how male celebrities should dress.
Personal Life- Marriage and Pregnancy
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, tied the knot in a dreamy, private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, following a six-year relationship that blossomed on and off screen. Their wedding, steeped in tradition and elegance, captured the hearts of fans across the globe. Known for their deep bond, mutual respect, and public displays of affection, the couple took the next step in their journey when they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua, in September 2024. Her arrival marked a joyful new chapter in their lives, celebrated warmly by their fans and the film industry alike.
Upcoming Films in 2025
Ranveer Singh has an exciting slate of films lined up for 2025. In April, he takes on the iconic role in Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, marking his debut in the rebooted action franchise. He’s also starring in Dhurandhar, a gritty espionage thriller by Aditya Dhar, inspired by real events and set for a late-2025 release.
Achievements - From Awards to Wax Figures
Ranveer Singh has carved a unique place in Indian cinema with a blend of talent, charisma, and fearless individuality. Featured on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012, he ranked seventh in 2019 with earnings of ₹118 crore, becoming the fifth-highest-paid actor that year. He has won numerous accolades, including multiple Filmfare, IIFA, and Zee Cine Awards for standout performances in *Bajirao Mastani*, *Padmaavat*, *Gully Boy*, and *83*. In 2019, he launched his own music label, IncInk, to support emerging hip-hop talent. A favorite among top brands like Adidas, Thums Up, and MakeMyTrip, his market appeal remains unmatched. Known for redefining red-carpet fashion and challenging masculine norms, he has become a style icon. In 2023, his global influence was further recognized with wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London and Singapore, solidifying his status as one of India’s most impactful and beloved entertainers.