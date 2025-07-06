Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh! Here Are 10 Unseen Moments Of His Life, Just A Click Away

Achievements - From Awards to Wax Figures

Ranveer Singh has carved a unique place in Indian cinema with a blend of talent, charisma, and fearless individuality. Featured on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012, he ranked seventh in 2019 with earnings of ₹118 crore, becoming the fifth-highest-paid actor that year. He has won numerous accolades, including multiple Filmfare, IIFA, and Zee Cine Awards for standout performances in *Bajirao Mastani*, *Padmaavat*, *Gully Boy*, and *83*. In 2019, he launched his own music label, IncInk, to support emerging hip-hop talent. A favorite among top brands like Adidas, Thums Up, and MakeMyTrip, his market appeal remains unmatched. Known for redefining red-carpet fashion and challenging masculine norms, he has become a style icon. In 2023, his global influence was further recognized with wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London and Singapore, solidifying his status as one of India’s most impactful and beloved entertainers.