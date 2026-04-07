Who Is Darius Myles Dias? 22-Year-Old Son Of A Goa Businessman Arrested After Crashing Rs 58 Lakh Mini Cooper Into Bike, Killing Woman And Injuring Another

A 23-year-old woman working at a five-star hotel lost her life, while her male colleague was left critically injured after a speeding luxury car allegedly rammed into their motorcycle in Dona Paula area of Goa, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place late Sunday night when the victims were travelling on a two-wheeler. The impact of the collision proved fatal for the woman, while the injured man is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Accused Arrested, Probe Underway

Police have arrested 22-year-old Darius Dias, who was allegedly behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper at the time of the crash. The arrest was made on Monday, a day after the incident, which has triggered outrage over reckless driving in the state.

Investigators said the car involved carried a temporary registration plate, typically issued before a vehicle is formally registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Authorities are now examining whether traffic rules were violated and under what circumstances the vehicle was being driven.

Preliminary findings point to overspeeding as a possible cause, though officials said forensic analysis and eyewitness accounts will be crucial in establishing the exact sequence of events.

Who Is Darius Myles Dias?

Darius Myles Dias, 22, is the son of a businessman and was reportedly driving the luxury car at the time of the accident. Police have taken him into custody and are questioning him as part of the investigation.

Case Registered, Road Safety Concerns Resurface

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to rash and negligent driving causing death. Police are also considering adding more serious charges, such as culpable homicide not amounting to murder, depending on the findings of the investigation.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety in Goa, especially involving high-end vehicles and young drivers. Locals have called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and greater accountability in such cases.

ALSO READ: Manipur Violence: 5-Year-Old Boy, Infant Girl Killed In A Suspected Rocket Attack In Bishnupur | WATCH