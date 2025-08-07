LIVE TV
  • 6 Bollywood Actresses Over 40 With A Hot Body

6 Bollywood Actresses Over 40 With A Hot Body

Age is just a number, and many Bollywood actresses have proven this right! Here is a list of top 6 Bollywood actresses that are aging like a fine wine.

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
1/7

Shilpa Shetty

She is a yoga enthusiast with her own fitness app. She follows a clean eating lifestyle with cheat meals on Sundays. She is often seen doing flexibility and strength training.

2/7

Malaika Arora

She attends regular pilates and yoga sessions. She follows portion control and intermittent fasting. She walks the ramp and shoots bold photoshoots confidently.

3/7

Sushmita Sen

She practices strength training and aerial yoga. She embraces mental fitness and natural beauty equally. She maintains muscle tone and grace even post-surgeries.

4/7

Karisma Kapoor

She prefers light and home cooked meals. She maintains a timeless charm with a lean figure by performing regular yoga and stretching.

5/7

Raveena Tandon

She follows a balanced diet and likes doing cardio and strength workouts. She still plays powerful and glamorous roles.

6/7

Tabu

She believed in moderation, not extreme fitness. She credits her calm mindset for youthful appearance. She is rarely seen working out but is naturally lean.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

