In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha

Char Dham Yatra is one is one of the most magnificent pilgrimage offered by the Lands Of Gods( Devbhoomi), Uttrakhand. It a sacred journey to four high-altitude shrines the mighty Himalayas: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The Yatra is traditionally done in a clockwise route, starting from Yamunotri , then moving to Gangotri, then onto Kedarnath, and finally culminating in Badrinath . The doors to these temples are opened during summer and closed for winter, making this journey both divine and seasonal.

Char Dham Yatra is currently ongoing, but there have been reports of temporary halting of the Yatra due to heavy rainfall and landslides in Uttarakhand. Though the 24-hour ban on the yatra had been lifted, pilgrims are advised by the Government to check local weather conditions and road status before proceeding. Let’s take a look at the majestic visuals from the Char Dham Yatra.