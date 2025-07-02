In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha
Char Dham Yatra is one is one of the most magnificent pilgrimage offered by the Lands Of Gods( Devbhoomi), Uttrakhand. It a sacred journey to four high-altitude shrines the mighty Himalayas: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The Yatra is traditionally done in a clockwise route, starting from Yamunotri , then moving to Gangotri, then onto Kedarnath, and finally culminating in Badrinath . The doors to these temples are opened during summer and closed for winter, making this journey both divine and seasonal.
Char Dham Yatra is currently ongoing, but there have been reports of temporary halting of the Yatra due to heavy rainfall and landslides in Uttarakhand. Though the 24-hour ban on the yatra had been lifted, pilgrims are advised by the Government to check local weather conditions and road status before proceeding. Let’s take a look at the majestic visuals from the Char Dham Yatra.
Gangotri Temple In Snow
Gangotri Temple during its winter closure period, covered in dense snow looking ethereal. Gangotri Temple is a sacred Hindu shrine in Uttarakhand, India, dedicated to Goddess Ganga, marking the mythological origin of the holy River Ganga (Bhagirathi).
Gangotri Temple Looking Alive
The town of Gangotri, with the Bhagirathi River in the foreground, nestled against the backdrop of the rugged Himalayan mountains and pine forests.
Yamunotri Temple
The first stop of Char Dham Yatra, Yamunotri Temple is adorned in flowers looking beautiful and serene. Yamunotri Temple, perched in the Garhwal Himalayas, is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna and marks the source of the sacred Yamuna River, often visited after a challenging trek.
Kedarnath Temple
The Kedarnath Temple looking absolutely stunning and attracts millions of pilgrims from all over India. The temple is the site for religious belief and oneness with God.
The Liveliness Of Kedarnath Temple
Kedarnath Temple looking absolutely breathtaking decorated with flowers and lights, filled with devoters.
Badrinath Temple
The final spot of the Char Dham Yatra, Temple Badrinath. The temple looks beautiful covered in snow. Badrinath Temple is a vibrant, ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu, majestically set against the backdrop of the snow-capped Neelkanth Peak in the Uttarakhand Himalayas.
Badrinath Temple
Badrinath Temple is a vibrant, ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu, majestically set against the backdrop of the snow-capped Neelkanth Peak in the Uttarakhand Himalayas.
Palki Carriers On The Way to Yumanotri
Palki carriers on Yamunotri are dedicated individuals who transport pilgrims in palanquins up the challenging mountain trails to the revered temple.
Panch Prayag
The Panch Prayag, five sacred river confluences in Uttarakhand, are significant spiritual stops often undertaken by pilgrims as part of or alongside the revered Char Dham Yatra to the four Himalayan shrines.