Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha

In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha

Char Dham Yatra is one is one of the most magnificent pilgrimage offered by the Lands Of Gods( Devbhoomi), Uttrakhand.  It a sacred journey to four high-altitude shrines the mighty Himalayas: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The Yatra is traditionally done in a clockwise route, starting from Yamunotri , then moving to Gangotri, then onto Kedarnath, and finally culminating in Badrinath . The doors to these temples are opened during summer and closed for winter, making this journey both divine and seasonal. 

Char Dham Yatra is currently ongoing, but there have been reports of temporary halting of the Yatra due to heavy rainfall and landslides in Uttarakhand. Though the 24-hour ban on the yatra had been lifted, pilgrims are advised by the Government to check local weather conditions and road status before proceeding. Let’s take a look at the majestic visuals from the Char Dham Yatra.

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha - Gallery Image
1/9

Gangotri Temple In Snow

Gangotri Temple during its winter closure period, covered in dense snow looking ethereal. Gangotri Temple is a sacred Hindu shrine in Uttarakhand, India, dedicated to Goddess Ganga, marking the mythological origin of the holy River Ganga (Bhagirathi).

In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha - Gallery Image
2/9

Gangotri Temple Looking Alive

The town of Gangotri, with the Bhagirathi River in the foreground, nestled against the backdrop of the rugged Himalayan mountains and pine forests.

In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha - Gallery Image
3/9

Yamunotri Temple

The first stop of Char Dham Yatra, Yamunotri Temple is adorned in flowers looking beautiful and serene. Yamunotri Temple, perched in the Garhwal Himalayas, is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna and marks the source of the sacred Yamuna River, often visited after a challenging trek.

In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha - Gallery Image
4/9

Kedarnath Temple

The Kedarnath Temple looking absolutely stunning and attracts millions of pilgrims from all over India. The temple is the site for religious belief and oneness with God.

In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha - Gallery Image
5/9

The Liveliness Of Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath Temple looking absolutely breathtaking decorated with flowers and lights, filled with devoters.

In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha - Gallery Image
6/9

Badrinath Temple

The final spot of the Char Dham Yatra, Temple Badrinath. The temple looks beautiful covered in snow. Badrinath Temple is a vibrant, ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu, majestically set against the backdrop of the snow-capped Neelkanth Peak in the Uttarakhand Himalayas.

In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha - Gallery Image
7/9

Badrinath Temple

Badrinath Temple is a vibrant, ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu, majestically set against the backdrop of the snow-capped Neelkanth Peak in the Uttarakhand Himalayas.

In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha - Gallery Image
8/9

Palki Carriers On The Way to Yumanotri

Palki carriers on Yamunotri are dedicated individuals who transport pilgrims in palanquins up the challenging mountain trails to the revered temple.

In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha - Gallery Image
9/9

Panch Prayag

The Panch Prayag, five sacred river confluences in Uttarakhand, are significant spiritual stops often undertaken by pilgrims as part of or alongside the revered Char Dham Yatra to the four Himalayan shrines.

In Pics: The Char Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand: Where Mountains Meets Moksha - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?