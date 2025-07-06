In Pics: The Dalai Lama’s Impact Through Medals Of Merit
Today, on July, 5, the 14th Dalai Lama is celebrating his 90th birthday. He is known to be the most respected world spiritual leader and the head of Tibetan Buddhism, except in China. Throughout his journey as a spiritual leader, The 14th Dalai Lama has tirelessly advocated for world peace, compassion and sustainability. His efforts are recognised by the world leaders and institutions. During his reign as the world spiritual leader, many international organisations and instructions have bestowed him with some of the most respectable titles for his contribution. Let’s take look at some of these titles.
The Nobel Peace Prize 1989
This is the most recognized and prestigious award The 14th Dalai Lama has received for his non-violent struggle for the liberation of Tibet and advocating peaceful solutions based on tolerance and mutual respect.
Honorary Degree From The University Of San Francisco,2003
Dalai Lama was awarded an honorary Doctor Honoris Causa (specifically, a Doctor of Humane Letters) by the University of San Francisco for his contributions to peace and compassion. This was part of his larger visit to the United States that year, where he offered lectures and participated in various events.
Honorary Fellowship From Liverpool John Moores University, 2004
Dalai Lama was honored for his continuous pursuit of peace. As a part of this Fellowship, he also delivered a public lecture on "Secular Ethics" at Liverpool Cathedral.
NED Democracy Service Medal At Library Of Congress, 2010
Dalai Lama was honored with the NED Democracy Service Medal by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) for his unwavering commitment to advancing the principles of democracy and human dignity, especially in his efforts in implementing democratic reforms even before leaving Tibet.
Templeton Prize, 2012
John Templeton Foundation awarded Dalai Lama for advocating compassion as a way of life. Dalai Lama immediately donated all his prize money of $ 1.7 million to 'Save the Children Fund', the 'Mind and Life Institute' and to support science education for monk students.
Honorary Doctorates In New York, 2012
14th Dalai Lama received two honorary doctorates in New York in 2012 from Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) and Hunter College. He also gave public talks on themes such as peace, compassion, and inter-religious harmony.
Liberty Medal, 2015
The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia awarded 14th Dalai Lama the 2015 Liberty Medal in recognition of his constant advocacy for human rights worldwide. Unfortunately, due to health reason Dalai Lama was unable to attend the event but accepted the award via video message. The representatives from the Mind & Life Institute (Dr. Thupten Jinpa, Dr. Richie Davidson, and Carolyn Jacobs) accepted the medal on his behalf.
Scheherazade Foundation Gold Medal Award, 2023
At Office of Tibet based in London earlier, Mr. Timur Shah presented over The Scheherazade Foundation Gold Medal Award for the 14th Dalai Lama for his humanitarian efforts and propagating peace in the world.
Gold Mercury Award For Peace And Visionary Governance, 2025
The award was presented to the 14th Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamshala, India, by Nicolas De Santis, President & Secretary General of Gold Mercury International. This award recognized his lifelong commitment to peace, compassion, non-violence, ethical leadership, interfaith dialogue, human rights and sustainability.