Telangana DOST 2026 Registration Begins: Check UG Admission Process, Courses, Universities

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has published the DOST 2026 notification for UG admissions for the session 2026–27. Under the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal, intermediate-passing students of 2026 can now apply for multiple UG programmes through a single online window. The entire admission process will be online through dost.cgg.gov.in and will facilitate UG admissions to multiple universities across the state.

What is DOST 2026, and how does it work

Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) is a centralised admission. Through the DOST portal, candidates can apply to more than 1 college and to more than 1 course with the same application.

Students can apply to various courses like BSc, BA, BCom, BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW and D Pharmacy as per their eligibility and preference. portal for UG admissions.

Which universities are participating in DOST 2026

Multiple reputed state universities offer UG programmes through the DOST admission process. Some of them are Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, and Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University. Multiple UG programmes are available across a wide range of disciplines in these universities.

How to apply for DOST 2026 UG admission online

Students can apply as:

Go to the official website dost.cgg.gov.in

Register by paying the fee of Rs 200.

On successful registration, you will be provided with DOST ID and PIN

Login and fill in personal and academic details.

Select the preferred colleges and courses

Submit the application

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials safe throughout the admission process.

What is the seat allotment process in DOST 2026

Seat allotment is done based on merit and reservations made by the government. Post allotment: If students find the seat allotted works best for them, they can complete admission through online self-reporting.

A confirmation fee has to be paid to confirm their seat. In case a student is not happy with the allotted college/course, they can apply for further rounds by paying the reservation fee.

What makes DOST 2026 admission process student-friendly

The DOST process is simple and accessible for everyone. Students can complete the entire process on their own and don’t need to visit multiple colleges.

Features of DOST 2026 include the following: Single-window admission system Multiple courses and colleges Merit-based allotment process and ability to apply multiple rounds So students have more chances to get admission to their chosen colleges.

What should students keep in mind for DOST 2026

Applicants need to: Make a prudent selection of preferred college/course. Keep track of dates and admission rounds. Keep the DOST ID and PIN safe. An allotted seat has to be confirmed within the allotted timeframe.

The DOST 2026 admission process provides a hassle-free admission process for undergraduate admissions in Telangana. It will help the students to make informed decisions about their higher education.

Also Read: AP Inter Results 2026: How to Apply For Recounting, Reverification, And Supplementary Exams