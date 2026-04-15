MSU Vadodara Student’s ‘Dhak Dhak’ Dance Goes Viral, Breaks Down Saying ‘As If I Committed Treason’ After Union Calls It ‘Obscene’

MSU viral dance: A cultural event held recently at Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Vadodara featured a large student audience. A video clip of one student’s performance, to the Bollywoodesque tune of “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,” has generated significant discussion on multiple social media platforms as well as in the local media.

Some people saw the performance as a great demonstration of confidence and talent on the part of the performer; however, many people have condemned the performance as inappropriate for a university campus event. The wide variety of opinions surrounding this performance has caused this MSU video to become a focal point of discussion regarding its appropriateness in an academic environment.

MSU viral dance: Student defends performance amid backlash

MSU student involved in the performance, who has recently been at the centre of the media frenzy surrounding the video, has spoken out in her defence. She stated that she had done nothing wrong, and that her performance was part of a cultural programme, so it should not have been made into a bigger deal than it was. The student further stated that she had no input into how the video was released or being distributed, and claimed that the video was not originally intended to be shared as it has been.

Shame on Congress IT Cell and NSUI leaders. These people were calling a dance performance at a cultural fest “vulgar.” This is the same female student from MS University Vadodara who has now posted a video in tears. She said, “I don’t even know ABVP or NSUI, I’m not into… pic.twitter.com/vy4W1ci4aY — Lala (@FabulasGuy) April 13, 2026

In her video, she said that, “Hello, Jai Shri Ram. I am making this video because the dance I performed at the MSU Culture Fest went viral. Due to this, many people are saying that I have spread obscenity in the ‘Sanskari Nagari’ of Vadodara, even though I was wearing a simple, normal saree… Yes, my selection of the song may have been wrong, and I apologise to all of you for that. However, this is not such a massive issue that such an uproar should be created, as if I have committed treason.”

A political dimension was added to the MSU campus conflict when student groups joined in.

The dance, which was part of an ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad)-sponsored programme, did generate strong objections from the NSUI (National Students’ Union of India), who called it “obscene” and demanded action. They even threatened to stage protests if the campus administration did not respond.

MSU viral dance: Political angle emerges in campus row

The ABVP distanced themselves from the act, saying that the MSU dancer was not scheduled to take the stage and only came on stage during a break, after repeatedly asking for permission.

As a result, the video has been met with mixed reaction from the public who viewed it online. While some considered this dancer was simply displaying her cultural identity by performing on stage, other people supported the dancer by indicating that she should not be judged for an artistic expression of creativity when the majority of attendees were having fun dancing to a popular Bollywood song.

MSU viral dance: Mixed reactions divide public opinion online

Supporters of the MSU dancer stated that the dance represented a part of their culture and should not have been subjected to an overly strict standard of judgment. Critics of the dancer argued that performing on a dance stage that is part of a formal event should have some limits as to the appropriateness of that performance. This division has resulted in the campus’ event being constantly seen on social media.

MSU viral dance: Debate continues as questions raised over culture and expression

The ongoing, viral debate regarding cultural incidents and acceptable standards of behavior during cultural events continues. Strong opinions on both sides of this topic exist, but there is no clear outcome as the debate grows.

Questions relating to the nature of expressive freedom, cultural boundaries, student political involvement in this issue, and other similar matters, are being raised as the debate progresses. So far, the MSU Vadodara dance video remains a significant aspect of the growing discussion.

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