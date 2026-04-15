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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Ready To Be OUT: Check Latest Updates Here And How To Download Marksheet at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Ready To Be OUT: Check Latest Updates Here And How To Download Marksheet at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 to be declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 10 Result 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026
CBSE Class 10 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 15, 2026 11:49:05 IST

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CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Ready To Be OUT: Check Latest Updates Here And How To Download Marksheet at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the Class 10 Result 2026 very soon. This means that students from all over the country will get relieved because they will be able to check their results online from official portals like results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The official announcement might come soon, but the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms reports suggest that it is likely to happen very soon.

How to check CBSE 10th Result 2026 online when declared

To check the marks, students can do the following:

  • Go to the official website results.cbse.nic.in
  • Click on CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 link 
  • Enter roll number, school number, and date of birth
  • Click on submit
  • View and download the digital marksheet

We recommend keeping the admit cards handy so that students can avoid confusion at the last minute.

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CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Out: What are the official websites to check CBSE results 2026

The CBSE Class 10 result will be available across multiple websites so that students can access them easily: results. cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in Students can also check the results through the UMANG mobile app.

How to check CBSE 10th Result 2026 via DigiLocker

CBSE has also made the marksheets available through DigiLocker. So, to check the results: Activate the DigiLocker account through the 6-digit access code they will receive from the schools. Enter the details and mobile no. for OTP. Log in and download the marksheet. The digital marksheets will be available immediately after the result is announced.

Can students check CBSE results through IVRS or SMS

Yes, CBSE has provided the following ways to check results: IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). If you are living in Delhi, dial 24300699. If you are not living in Delhi, dial 011-243-00699. Follow the instructions to get subject-wise marks. SMS services will also be available for students with no or limited internet.

When were CBSE Class 10 exams conducted in 2026

CBSE Class 10 board exams for the 2026 academic session took place in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, from February 17 to March 11, in the centres all over India. Since a large number of candidates appeared for the exam, the evaluation process has been completed in a short span of time.

What should students do after CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 are out 

After downloading their results, students should: Double-check details on the marksheet. Verify details on the marksheet. Contact schools if they find any discrepancies. Apply for re-evaluation if required. CBSE has also announced improvement exams from May 15 to June 1, during which students can attempt to improve their marks. 

The CBSE Class 10 result is an important milestone in the students’ lives as it determines their choice of streams. With numerous platforms available, the board hopes to provide students with an easy and hassle-free experience.

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CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Ready To Be OUT: Check Latest Updates Here And How To Download Marksheet at cbse.nic.in

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CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Ready To Be OUT: Check Latest Updates Here And How To Download Marksheet at cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Ready To Be OUT: Check Latest Updates Here And How To Download Marksheet at cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Ready To Be OUT: Check Latest Updates Here And How To Download Marksheet at cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Ready To Be OUT: Check Latest Updates Here And How To Download Marksheet at cbse.nic.in

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