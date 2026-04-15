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Home > World News > Binous Gym Dubai Fire in Al Quoz: Members Heartbroken as Blaze Destroys Popular Fitness Hub and ‘Second Home’

Binous Gym Dubai Fire in Al Quoz: Members Heartbroken as Blaze Destroys Popular Fitness Hub and ‘Second Home’

Binous Gym Dubai Fire: A well-known fitness centre in Al Quoz that has been gutted by a fire has left its members stunned and emotionally affected The once energetic and communal gym has become a place of loss for those who called it their second home. For regulars, the gym was not just a fitness centre but a place that fostered friendships, daily rituals and a sense of community.

Binous Gym Dubai Fire in Al Quoz: Members Heartbroken as Blaze Destroys Popular Fitness Hub and ‘Second Home’

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 15, 2026 15:05:35 IST

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Binous Gym Dubai Fire in Al Quoz: Members Heartbroken as Blaze Destroys Popular Fitness Hub and ‘Second Home’

A well-known fitness centre in Binous Gym Dubai at Al Quoz that has been gutted by a fire has left its members stunned and emotionally affected The once energetic and communal gym has become a place of loss for those who called it their second home. For regulars, the gym was not just a fitness centre but a place that fostered friendships, daily rituals and a sense of community. No injuries were reported in the blaze. However, the emotional impact has been huge. Members say while the physical structure may be rebuilt, the strong sense of community will take a lot longer to recreate.

“A Fitness Space That Felt Like Home ” 

To many members, the gym was more than just a place to work out and stay fit – it was a place that was significant to them. “It was a place where people knew each other,” said a regular. “A place you came every day and formed a bond with the people around you.

” Over the years, many friendships formed, and the gym became like a second home for many members. “We’d spend hours at the gym not just training, but also talking, encouraging each other, or sharing our lives,” they said. Losing this place was all too painful.

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The blaze has damaged a place where people were comfortable, supported, and connected. Many members say while there are other gyms out there, it won’t be easy, if not impossible, to find a place with the same love and familiarity in the short term.

Disbelief and Heartbreak for Members and Trainers Alike

The fire came as a complete shock, especially for members and trainers who were there just hours before the tragedy. “I didn’t even think that it was happening (the fire), I was at the gym, training a client,” said one trainer. “It’s just hard to believe that it happened.

It’s more than just a place to work, it’s a place where people come and grow – both mentally and physically.” “I was there for years, I watched people grow, I knew people, I’ve made friends with different people,” said another trainer. “It’s a place where people come and form friendships.” 

Members expressed similar sentiments, saying they were “devastated” to see a place they visited regularly reduced to a smoldering ruin. It’s heartbreaking to lose the equipment and structure, but it’s also heartbreaking to lose the connections and daily habits this place offered for so many.

Community mourns gym fire

A fire broke out in a warehouse facility in Al Quoz, at around 3:45 am on April 14, authorities say. Dubai Civil Defence responded , containing the blaze before it could spread into nearby buildings.

No one was injured in the incident, which was a relief to the community. However, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. While safety precautions prevented the incident from escalating into a calamity, the damage done to the gym is irreplaceable.

The authorities will release more information regarding the incident once the investigation is over, but for now members of the local community are in mourning.

“They were part of our lives” Member Says

Members feel the loss of this gym beyond just the physical damage done to the building. It wasn’t just a place to work on their bodies, but a space for members to go and share stories and support each other. People make their daily routine around this gym. They meet each other there, forming friendships that are now part of their lives. To lose that is to lose a part of their identity. Many fitness enthusiasts expressed their sorrow on social media, calling it a loss for the local fitness community. It’s not impossible that the gym could be rebuilt, but the community will take time to regain the same friendships and community that this gym has forged over the years.

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Tags: Binous gym fire DubaiDubai Civil Defence fire responseDubai fire April 14 incidentDubai gym community lossDubai gym firefitness community Dubai newsgym destroyed in Dubai firegym fire UAE news

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Binous Gym Dubai Fire in Al Quoz: Members Heartbroken as Blaze Destroys Popular Fitness Hub and ‘Second Home’

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Binous Gym Dubai Fire in Al Quoz: Members Heartbroken as Blaze Destroys Popular Fitness Hub and ‘Second Home’

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Binous Gym Dubai Fire in Al Quoz: Members Heartbroken as Blaze Destroys Popular Fitness Hub and ‘Second Home’
Binous Gym Dubai Fire in Al Quoz: Members Heartbroken as Blaze Destroys Popular Fitness Hub and ‘Second Home’
Binous Gym Dubai Fire in Al Quoz: Members Heartbroken as Blaze Destroys Popular Fitness Hub and ‘Second Home’
Binous Gym Dubai Fire in Al Quoz: Members Heartbroken as Blaze Destroys Popular Fitness Hub and ‘Second Home’

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