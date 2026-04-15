LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan PSL china Bihar Cabinet HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir csk
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK

Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK

Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: April 15, 2026 15:24:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK

New Delhi [India], April 15: In a defining moment for India’s growing influence in global healthcare, Burnett Homoeopathy Pvt. Ltd. hosted the 4th World Homoeopathy Summit 2026 at the historic Palace of Westminster, placing homoeopathy at the centre of international institutional dialogue.

The significance of the venue underscores a broader global shift. For an Indian organization to lead discussions on homoeopathy within the British Parliament—one of the world’s most respected legislative platforms—signals changing perceptions around traditional systems of medicine and their place in modern healthcare frameworks.

You Might Be Interested In

Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, Founder and Chairman of Burnett Homoeopathy, noted that the summit reflects a new phase of global engagement where homoeopathy is increasingly being discussed through the lens of research, collaboration, and structured dialogue. The event positioned homoeopathy not as an alternative practice, but as a system seeking wider integration into evolving healthcare models.

The summit brought together more than 150 doctors, researchers, and practitioners from across the globe. Participants engaged in discussions centered on scientific validation, sustainable healthcare systems, and the role of homoeopathy in addressing contemporary global health challenges.

High-level participation added further credibility to the summit. British Member of Parliament Shivani Raja and Lord Raval were present, alongside senior representation connected to 10 Downing Street, including Myles Stacey. Their presence reflected a growing institutional interest in integrative healthcare approaches.

The summit also witnessed participation from globally recognized cricketers such as Eoin Morgan, Alastair Cook, Stuart Broad, Jonathan Trott, and David Gower. Their presence highlighted the increasing alignment between high-performance lifestyles and holistic wellness practices.

Beyond the Parliament, the summit extended into globally respected academic and scientific institutions, including University of Oxford and the Natural History Museum. These venues hosted sessions focused on research integration, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the future trajectory of homoeopathic science.

The summit coincided with World Homeopathy Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Samuel Hahnemann. Founded in the late 18th century, homoeopathy has evolved significantly from its European origins to its widespread adoption in countries like India, where it continues to play a vital role in healthcare delivery.

Burnett Homoeopathy has contributed to this evolution through a focus on research-led practice and international outreach. The London summit represents a continuation of this journey, marking a transition from national prominence to global institutional engagement.

While homoeopathy has historically faced skepticism in certain parts of the world, discussions at the summit emphasized the importance of expanding research frameworks, documenting clinical outcomes, and encouraging structured scientific evaluation.

This global milestone builds on the success of Burnett Homoeopathy’s earlier Evidence-Based Research Summit in Goa, which established a strong national foundation and attracted widespread attention. The progression from Goa to London reflects a strategic expansion toward global visibility and recognition.

More than a single event, the summit reflects a broader shift in healthcare thinking. As the world grapples with complex issues such as antimicrobial resistance and lifestyle diseases, integrative approaches are gaining attention for their potential role in sustainable healthcare solutions.

Burnett Homoeopathy indicated that it will continue to expand its global collaborations and research initiatives, further strengthening the role of homoeopathy in international healthcare conversations.

 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Why Small Cars Are Getting More “SUV-Like”: Understanding the Design Shift

Stockity: Escaping the Net of Generic Strategy

Top 7 Easiest Islamic Apps with Clean and Simple Design

How to Download Music on Huawei Phones Step by Step

Top 7 Video Downloaders Supporting Batch Downloads in 2026

LATEST NEWS

Will Bihar’s New CM Samrat Choudhary Put An End To Liquor Ban In State? Calls to Repeal Liquor Ban Intensify As Leaders Cite Annual Rs.30,000 Crore Loss And Enforcement Challenges

Who Is Roman Gofman? Boxer-Turned General With No Intelligence Experience Picked By Netanyahu As New Mossad Chief

Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 To Be Out Soon: How To Check Class 10, 12 Marks on DigiLocker, Official Sites

Viktor Axelsen Retires: Follow Career Highlights, Net Worth, Height, Interesting Facts | All You Need To Know

PSL vs IPL: ‘Only Players You Have Left Are Those Who Retired From Indian Premier League’ — Former Pakistan Batter Slams PCB

‘Justice For Christian Girls’: Anger On Karachi Streets After Court Backs 13-Year-Old’s Marriage To Alleged Abductor

Binous Gym Dubai Fire in Al Quoz: Members Heartbroken as Blaze Destroys Popular Fitness Hub and ‘Second Home’

‘Give Ram A Chance Once’: BJP Candidate Suvendu Adhikari’s Poila Baisakh Pitch Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections, Says ‘Thieves Ruled For 15 Years, Left For 35’

TCS Nashik Row: Nearly 80 Suspicious Call Records, Emails And Chats Recovered, Accused Ignored Repeated Complaints Of Victims

Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK
Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK
Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK
Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK

QUICK LINKS