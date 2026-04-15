Viktor Axelsen Retires: Follow Career Highlights, Net Worth, Height, Interesting Facts | All You Need To Know

Viktor Axelsen Retirement: In a staggering development on Tuesday, badminton great Viktor Axelsen announced his retirement from professional badminton at the age of 32 on Wednesday. Axelsen, in his candidness, revealed his ongoing physical limitations following back surgery in April 2025 as the reason for hanging up his boots. The Danish shuttler retires as one of the most successful men’s singles players in history, having won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, along with a bronze medal at Rio 2016. He also clinched World Championship titles in 2017 and 2022.

Standing at 6’4″, Axelsen combined raw power with incredible agility, breaking the Asian stronghold on the sport to become a global icon.

Viktor Axelsen Career Highlights

Axelsen achieved the historic feat of becoming the first European to win the World Junior Championships. He transitioned seamlessly to the senior circuit, clinching his first World Championship in 2017 by defeating Lin Dan. He repeated this feat in 2022. Perhaps his most staggering statistic is his reign at the top: Axelsen held the World No. 1 ranking for 183 total weeks, with 132 of those being consecutive. Only the legendary Lee Chong Wei boasts a superior record in the modern era.

Viktor Axelsen Net Worth

As one of the most successful shuttlers in history, Axelsen’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be between $10 million and $15 million. His wealth is a combination of massive tournament prize money—having won nearly every major BWF World Tour event—and premium endorsements. He has long-standing deals with brands like Yonex, and his move to Dubai in 2021 allowed him to optimize his training environment and commercial portfolio. His exhibition appearances alone are reported to command high six-figure fees.

Viktor Axelsen’s Massive Fan Following in China

Unlike most Western athletes, Axelsen is a superstar in China, known by his Chinese name, An Sai Long (which translates to “Calm Strategic Dragon”). His popularity stems from his deep respect for Chinese culture and his fluency in Mandarin, which he learned to better communicate with fans and opponents. He frequently interacts with millions of followers on Weibo, making him one of the few non-Chinese athletes to be genuinely embraced as “one of their own” in the heartland of badminton.

Viktor Axelsen’s Olympic Dominance

Axelsen is a rare member of the elite “Triple Medalist” club. He announced his arrival with a Bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics. He reached the pinnacle with a Gold at Tokyo 2020 (held in 2021) and etched his name in history by defending his title with another Gold at Paris 2024. His ability to peak at the Olympics made him the most feared competitor on the world’s biggest stage.

Interesting Facts About Viktor Axelsen

In 2021, he moved his training base to Dubai, creating a “global hub” where he invited stars like India’s Lakshya Sen to train with him.

Axelsen is a known advocate for sports psychology, often crediting his calm demeanor during high-pressure points to his mental training.

He is only the second player ever to win back-to-back Olympic Gold medals in Men’s Singles (joining Lin Dan).

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