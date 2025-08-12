Independence Day 2025: Patriotic Web-Series To Watch
Coming to 2025, when India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, there is a strong sense of patriotism displayed on the digital screen. Whether it is riveting historical dramas or classes that can move any heart, the web series today revolves around the freedom struggle of our nation and heroic accounts like no other time.
These are not only entertainment but also place viewers in a situation of courage, sacrifice, and sticking together, letting us relive the experience of revolutionary life, soldiers, and general citizens, who defined the fate of India. They bring nationalism back to life in a new generation with star power, real-life stories, and strong visuals.
What can be a better way to spend this Independence Day than to replace your regular binge-watch line-up with titles that applaud India, the heart and the soul! It takes a patriot to be proud, emotional, and perhaps inspired by the cause of liberty. So here is a specially selected list of web-series patriots.
‘Avrodh: The Siege Within’ (SonyLIV)
A gripping military thriller based on the 2016 Uri surgical strikes, Avrodh blends real events with high-intensity drama, showcasing the courage, precision, and patriotism of India’s armed forces in protecting the nation from terror threats.
‘Special Ops’ (JioHotstar)
An espionage thriller following a RAW officer on a long-standing mission to track a mastermind terrorist. With intricate plots, global backdrops, and tense action, Special Ops celebrates India’s intelligence network and relentless fight against terrorism.
‘The Test Case’ (JioHotstar)
Centred on India’s first woman combat officer trainee, The Test Case explores grit, gender challenges, and determination in the armed forces, offering an inspiring portrayal of breaking barriers and proving courage knows no boundaries.
‘Grahan’ (JioHotstar)
A heartfelt drama intertwining a present-day investigation with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Grahan blends history, mystery, and emotion, highlighting themes of love, communal harmony, and the quest for truth amidst political and personal turmoil.
‘The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye’ (Prime Video)
Chronicling the journey of Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army, this series depicts the valour, sacrifices, and untold struggles of soldiers who fought fiercely for India’s independence on foreign soil, driven by an unshakable dream of freedom.