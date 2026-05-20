Kashmir Valley Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): IMD Forecasts Rain and Lightning in Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Gulmarg and Pahalgam

The Kashmir Valley is seeing a lot of changes in the weather on May 20 2026. The India Meteorological Department says it is going to rain and there will be thunderstorms and lightning in places like Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Gulmarg and Pahalgam. The Kashmir Valley weather is really cloudy and cool now. The Kashmir Valley weather is bringing winds and rain sometimes. People who live in the Kashmir Valley and tourists are feeling this change in the Kashmir Valley weather. The authorities are telling people to be careful in the areas of the Kashmir Valley because of the lightning and strong winds. Here is a detailed photo gallery update of the Kashmir Valley weather, for today.