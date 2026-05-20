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  • Kashmir Valley Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): IMD Forecasts Rain and Lightning in Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Gulmarg and Pahalgam

Kashmir Valley Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): IMD Forecasts Rain and Lightning in Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Gulmarg and Pahalgam

The Kashmir Valley is seeing a lot of changes in the weather on May 20 2026. The India Meteorological Department says it is going to rain and there will be thunderstorms and lightning in places like Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Gulmarg and Pahalgam. The Kashmir Valley weather is really cloudy and cool now. The Kashmir Valley weather is bringing winds and rain sometimes. People who live in the Kashmir Valley and tourists are feeling this change in the Kashmir Valley weather. The authorities are telling people to be careful in the areas of the Kashmir Valley because of the lightning and strong winds. Here is a detailed photo gallery update of the Kashmir Valley weather, for today.

Published By: Published: May 20, 2026 15:33:35 IST
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Srinagar Weather Today
1/6

Srinagar Weather Today

Srinagar Likely To Witness Rain And Thunderstorms

Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 16°C

Srinagar remained cloudy through the day as IMD predicted rain and lightning activity across the valley.

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Kupwara Weather Today
2/6

Kupwara Weather Today

Kupwara Under Rain And Lightning Alert

Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 14°C

Kupwara is expected to receive light rain with chances of lightning and gusty winds in higher areas.

Anantnag Weather Today
3/6

Anantnag Weather Today

Cloudy Skies Bring Pleasant Weather In Anantnag

Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 15°C

Anantnag witnessed cool weather conditions with intermittent cloud cover and chances of evening showers.

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Baramulla Weather Today
4/6

Baramulla Weather Today

Baramulla Experiences Cool Winds And Rain Chances

Max Temperature: 25°C
Min Temperature: 13°C

Baramulla continued to experience pleasant weather with cloudy skies and rain possibilities throughout the day.

Gulmarg Weather Today
5/6

Gulmarg Weather Today

Gulmarg Enjoys Chilly Weather Amid Cloud Cover

Max Temperature: 15°C
Min Temperature: 7°C

Gulmarg recorded cool temperatures with cloudy conditions making the tourist destination even more scenic.

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Pahalgam Weather Today
6/6

Pahalgam Weather Today

Pahalgam May Receive Brief Afternoon Showers

Max Temperature: 22°C
Min Temperature: 10°C

Pahalgam is likely to witness brief showers and cool breezes as rain activity continues in the valley.

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