Kashmir Valley Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): IMD Forecasts Rain and Lightning in Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Gulmarg and Pahalgam
The Kashmir Valley is seeing a lot of changes in the weather on May 20 2026. The India Meteorological Department says it is going to rain and there will be thunderstorms and lightning in places like Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Gulmarg and Pahalgam. The Kashmir Valley weather is really cloudy and cool now. The Kashmir Valley weather is bringing winds and rain sometimes. People who live in the Kashmir Valley and tourists are feeling this change in the Kashmir Valley weather. The authorities are telling people to be careful in the areas of the Kashmir Valley because of the lightning and strong winds. Here is a detailed photo gallery update of the Kashmir Valley weather, for today.
Srinagar Weather Today
Srinagar Likely To Witness Rain And Thunderstorms
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 16°C
Srinagar remained cloudy through the day as IMD predicted rain and lightning activity across the valley.
Kupwara Weather Today
Kupwara Under Rain And Lightning Alert
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 14°C
Kupwara is expected to receive light rain with chances of lightning and gusty winds in higher areas.
Anantnag Weather Today
Cloudy Skies Bring Pleasant Weather In Anantnag
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 15°C
Anantnag witnessed cool weather conditions with intermittent cloud cover and chances of evening showers.
Baramulla Weather Today
Baramulla Experiences Cool Winds And Rain Chances
Max Temperature: 25°C
Min Temperature: 13°C
Baramulla continued to experience pleasant weather with cloudy skies and rain possibilities throughout the day.
Gulmarg Weather Today
Gulmarg Enjoys Chilly Weather Amid Cloud Cover
Max Temperature: 15°C
Min Temperature: 7°C
Gulmarg recorded cool temperatures with cloudy conditions making the tourist destination even more scenic.
Pahalgam Weather Today
Pahalgam May Receive Brief Afternoon Showers
Max Temperature: 22°C
Min Temperature: 10°C
Pahalgam is likely to witness brief showers and cool breezes as rain activity continues in the valley.