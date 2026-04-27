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Top 10 Haunted Places in India You Shouldn’t Visit Alone at Night

Most Haunted Places in India: India is home to many places that carry chilling legends and mysterious stories. From abandoned villages to ancient forts, these locations are known for eerie experiences and paranormal claims. Whether rooted in history or local beliefs, they continue to intrigue thrill-seekers and curious travelers looking to explore the darker, unexplained side of the country.

Published By: Published: April 27, 2026 15:37:26 IST
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Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
1/10
Top 10 Haunted Places in India You Shouldn’t Visit Alone at Night

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Bhangarh Fort is considered India’s most haunted place, linked to a curse by a tantric. Entry is banned after sunset, and visitors report eerie silence, strange sounds, and unsettling experiences.

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Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan
2/10

Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan

Kuldhara is an abandoned village cursed by its fleeing residents centuries ago. Locals claim no one can settle there, with reports of paranormal activity, whispers, and unexplained movements at night.

Dumas Beach, Gujarat
3/10

Dumas Beach, Gujarat

Dumas Beach near Surat is known for black sand and ghost stories. Visitors claim hearing whispers at night, linked to its past as a cremation ground and unexplained disappearances.

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Shaniwar Wada, Pune
4/10

Shaniwar Wada, Pune

Shaniwar Wada is believed haunted by the ghost of a murdered prince. Locals claim hearing cries for help at night, especially during full moons, creating a chilling atmosphere.

Agrasen Ki Baoli, Delhi
5/10

Agrasen Ki Baoli, Delhi

This historic stepwell in Delhi is linked with paranormal tales. Visitors often report a strange presence and unsettling silence, with some feeling drawn toward the dark water below.

Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad
6/10

Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

Ramoji Film City is rumored to be built on a battlefield, with reports of lights falling, mirrors breaking, and unseen forces disturbing film shoots and hotel guests frequently.

Dow Hill, Kurseong
7/10

Dow Hill, Kurseong

Dow Hill is known for ghost sightings in forests and schools. Locals speak of a headless boy roaming the woods, creating fear among residents and visitors alike.

GP Block, Meerut
8/10

GP Block, Meerut

GP Block is an abandoned building where people claim seeing four men drinking and a woman in red. The repeated sightings have made it one of Uttar Pradesh’s creepiest spots.

Jatinga, Assam
9/10

Jatinga, Assam

Jatinga is famous for its mysterious bird suicides. While scientifically explained, locals believe supernatural forces are involved, especially during foggy nights when birds fall from the sky.

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Delhi Cantonment, Delhi
10/10

Delhi Cantonment, Delhi

Delhi Cantonment is known for sightings of a woman in white asking for lifts. Many drivers report similar experiences, making it one of Delhi’s most talked-about haunted locations.

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