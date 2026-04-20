Top Hill Stations in India Where You Can Still See Snow in Summer
Dreaming of snow while the summer heat rises? Surprisingly, a few hill stations in India still offer snowy landscapes even during warmer months. From the mountains of Himachal to the valleys of Sikkim, these destinations let you enjoy cool weather, scenic views, and real snow without waiting for winter.
Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh
Located near Manali, Rohtang Pass offers snow even in May and June. Visitors enjoy snow activities, breathtaking views, and a quick escape from rising summer temperatures.
Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir
Sonamarg, known as the “Meadow of Gold,” offers access to glaciers like Thajiwas, where snow remains even in summer, making it a dreamy destination for snow lovers.
Kedarnath, Uttarakhand
Kedarnath region often has snow patches even in early summer. Pilgrims and trekkers witness snowy landscapes along the route, especially at higher altitudes.
Yumthang Valley, Sikkim
Near Zero Point in Yumthang Valley, snow is visible even in late spring and early summer. The valley offers a mix of flowers and snow-covered landscapes.
Disclaimer
Snow availability depends on weather conditions, altitude, and timing. It may not be guaranteed during summer months. Travelers are advised to check local updates before planning their visit.