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  • Top Hill Stations in India Where You Can Still See Snow in Summer

Top Hill Stations in India Where You Can Still See Snow in Summer

Dreaming of snow while the summer heat rises? Surprisingly, a few hill stations in India still offer snowy landscapes even during warmer months. From the mountains of Himachal to the valleys of Sikkim, these destinations let you enjoy cool weather, scenic views, and real snow without waiting for winter.

Published By: Published: April 20, 2026 17:20:08 IST
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Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh
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Top Hill Stations in India Where You Can Still See Snow in Summer

Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Located near Manali, Rohtang Pass offers snow even in May and June. Visitors enjoy snow activities, breathtaking views, and a quick escape from rising summer temperatures.

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Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir
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Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Sonamarg, known as the “Meadow of Gold,” offers access to glaciers like Thajiwas, where snow remains even in summer, making it a dreamy destination for snow lovers.

Kedarnath, Uttarakhand
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Kedarnath, Uttarakhand

Kedarnath region often has snow patches even in early summer. Pilgrims and trekkers witness snowy landscapes along the route, especially at higher altitudes.

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Yumthang Valley, Sikkim
4/5

Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

Near Zero Point in Yumthang Valley, snow is visible even in late spring and early summer. The valley offers a mix of flowers and snow-covered landscapes.

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Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

Snow availability depends on weather conditions, altitude, and timing. It may not be guaranteed during summer months. Travelers are advised to check local updates before planning their visit.

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