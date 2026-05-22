Uttarakhand Weather Update 2026: Nainital, Mussoorie, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Auli and Kedarnath Temperature Today
Uttarakhand is seeing nice weather but it is also very different in different places on May 22 2026. Some popular places like Nainital, Mussoorie, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Auli and Kedarnath are having all kinds of weather. It is hot in the summer. Cold in the mountains. The plains, like Haridwar and Rishikesh are warm.. The hill stations are cool and cloudy with a little rain. This kind of weather is bringing tourists to Uttarakhand who want to go on journeys or just have a nice summer vacation in the Himalayas. The weather in Uttarakhand is really nice, for people who want to visit the Himalayas.
Nainital: Pleasant Lake Weather
Maximum Temperature: 24°C
Minimum Temperature: 15°C
Nainital is witnessing cool mountain weather with cloudy skies and light breeze, making it one of Uttarakhand’s most comfortable summer destinations today.
Mussoorie: Rain & Mist Return
Maximum Temperature: 22°C
Minimum Temperature: 14°C
Mussoorie is experiencing misty weather with chances of light rainfall and cool winds across the hill station.
Dehradun: Warm Day, Pleasant Evening
Maximum Temperature: 34°C
Minimum Temperature: 22°C
Dehradun remains warm during the afternoon, while evening showers are expected to bring temporary relief.
Rishikesh: Hot Afternoon Near Ganga
Maximum Temperature: 37°C
Minimum Temperature: 24°C
Rishikesh is witnessing strong sunshine during the day with slightly cooler weather near the riverbanks by evening.
Haridwar: Intense Summer Heat
Maximum Temperature: 39°C
Minimum Temperature: 26°C
Haridwar is among the hottest cities in Uttarakhand today with dry heat and clear skies dominating the forecast.
Auli: Cool Mountain Escape
Maximum Temperature: 18°C
Minimum Temperature: 9°C
Auli continues to offer refreshing mountain weather with cool temperatures and breathtaking Himalayan views.
Kedarnath: Chilly Pilgrimage Weather
Maximum Temperature: 12°C
Minimum Temperature: 4°C
Kedarnath remains cold with cloudy mountain conditions as pilgrims continue visiting during the Char Dham Yatra season.