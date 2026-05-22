Uttarakhand Weather Update 2026: Nainital, Mussoorie, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Auli and Kedarnath Temperature Today

Uttarakhand is seeing nice weather but it is also very different in different places on May 22 2026. Some popular places like Nainital, Mussoorie, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Auli and Kedarnath are having all kinds of weather. It is hot in the summer. Cold in the mountains. The plains, like Haridwar and Rishikesh are warm.. The hill stations are cool and cloudy with a little rain. This kind of weather is bringing tourists to Uttarakhand who want to go on journeys or just have a nice summer vacation in the Himalayas. The weather in Uttarakhand is really nice, for people who want to visit the Himalayas.