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  • Who Is Yusuf Pathan’s Wife Afreen Khan? Cricketer-turned-Politician’s Father-In-Law Gets Arrested in Mumbai Road Rage Accident | Know Details

Who Is Yusuf Pathan’s Wife Afreen Khan? Cricketer-turned-Politician’s Father-In-Law Gets Arrested in Mumbai Road Rage Accident | Know Details

Yusuf Khan’s Wife Afreen Khan: A shocking Mumbai incident has put Yusuf Pathan’s family in the spotlight, leavinf people curious about his otherwise private personal life. As headlines buzz around the arrest of his father-in-law, many are now asking: who exactly is Afreen Khan, the woman married to the cricketer-turned-politician? The controversy has sparked massive attention online, with social media digging into the background of Yusuf Pathan’s wife and her family. 

Published By: Published: April 21, 2026 12:29:22 IST
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Who is Afreen Khan?
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Who Is Yusuf Pathan's Wife Afreen Khan? Cricketer-turned-Politician's Father-In-Law Gets Arrested in Mumbai Road Rage Accident | Know Details

Who is Afreen Khan?

Afreen Khan is an Indian physiotherapist by profession. She was born and raised in Mumbai, India.

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Relationship with Yusuf Pathan
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Relationship with Yusuf Pathan

They first met around 2011 in Baroda, when she was working as a physiotherapist. Their professional connection turned into a relationship, and they later got married on 27 March 2013.

Yusuf Pathan Family
3/5

Yusuf Pathan Family

The couple has two sons (Ayaan and Riyaan). She prefers to stay away from the spotlight and lives a very private life.

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Afreen Khan Personality and Public Presence
4/5

Afreen Khan Personality and Public Presence

Afreen Khan is known for keeping a low profile and rarely appearing in public or media. She is not active on social media, which adds to her private image.

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Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

The information provided above is based on publicly available sources and media reports. Personal details may vary, as the individual maintains a private life.

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