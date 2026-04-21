Who Is Yusuf Pathan’s Wife Afreen Khan? Cricketer-turned-Politician’s Father-In-Law Gets Arrested in Mumbai Road Rage Accident | Know Details

Yusuf Khan’s Wife Afreen Khan: A shocking Mumbai incident has put Yusuf Pathan’s family in the spotlight, leavinf people curious about his otherwise private personal life. As headlines buzz around the arrest of his father-in-law, many are now asking: who exactly is Afreen Khan, the woman married to the cricketer-turned-politician? The controversy has sparked massive attention online, with social media digging into the background of Yusuf Pathan’s wife and her family.