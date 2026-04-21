Who Is Yusuf Pathan’s Wife Afreen Khan? Cricketer-turned-Politician’s Father-In-Law Gets Arrested in Mumbai Road Rage Accident | Know Details
Yusuf Khan’s Wife Afreen Khan: A shocking Mumbai incident has put Yusuf Pathan’s family in the spotlight, leavinf people curious about his otherwise private personal life. As headlines buzz around the arrest of his father-in-law, many are now asking: who exactly is Afreen Khan, the woman married to the cricketer-turned-politician? The controversy has sparked massive attention online, with social media digging into the background of Yusuf Pathan’s wife and her family.
Who is Afreen Khan?
Afreen Khan is an Indian physiotherapist by profession. She was born and raised in Mumbai, India.
Relationship with Yusuf Pathan
They first met around 2011 in Baroda, when she was working as a physiotherapist. Their professional connection turned into a relationship, and they later got married on 27 March 2013.
Yusuf Pathan Family
The couple has two sons (Ayaan and Riyaan). She prefers to stay away from the spotlight and lives a very private life.
Afreen Khan Personality and Public Presence
Afreen Khan is known for keeping a low profile and rarely appearing in public or media. She is not active on social media, which adds to her private image.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on publicly available sources and media reports. Personal details may vary, as the individual maintains a private life.