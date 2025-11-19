IPL 2026 Auction: 5 All-Rounders Set to Trigger Massive Bidding Wars
The 2026 IPL Auction is set to see huge bids for top all-rounders like Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer, and Wanindu Hasaranga due to their match-winning versatility.
Andre Russell
Auction demand will be enormous for a powerful finisher and pacer whose experience, six-hitting ability, and game-changing moments keep him in the limelight.
Glenn Maxwell
Auction's top player due to his versatility and excellent fielding skills which the creative power-hitter and useful off-spinner provide.
Cameron Green
A rejuvenated Australian all-rounder who combines explosive batting in the middle-order with reliable seam bowling, and is suitable for the franchise's long-term investments.
Venkatesh Iyer
He has a balance and flexibility that a left-handed top-order hitter with strong medium pace brings, along with his Indian all-rounder value, making him a good choice for the IPL.
Wanindu Hasaranga
A standout among the finest spin bowlers for his leg-spin prowess that guarantees regular strikes and solid support on the lower end of the batting order. Thus, it is a premium spin all-rounder.