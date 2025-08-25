LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Karishma Tanna’s Hot and Sexy Bikini Looks That Took Social Media By Storm

Karishma Tanna’s Hot and Sexy Bikini Looks That Took Social Media By Storm

Karishma Tanna continues to impress with her hot and bold bikini looks. From poolside charm to beachside fun and exotic vacation vibes, she effortlessly combines glamour with elegance. Her bikini styles showcase confidence, grace, and a radiant presence that keeps her fans mesmerized. Each appearance highlights her bold fashion choices and striking personality, making her one of the most stunning divas to watch.

By: Last Updated: August 25, 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Exotic Vacation Vibes
1/8

Exotic Vacation Vibes

Her vacation bikini pictures showcased her sizzling beach ready look, leaving everyone mesmerized by her natural glow and bold aura.

Stunning Poolside Pose
2/8

Stunning Poolside Pose

Karishma Tanna's poolside bikini look exuded confidence, making her fans admire her radiant charm and effortless style.

Playful Beach Shots
3/8

Playful Beach Shots

Her bikini moments in the beach radiate fun, playfulness, and hot appeal, perfectly balancing boldness with natural beauty.

Bold Tropical Look
4/8

Bold Tropical Look

In this bikini look, she stunned with her pose and beautiful smile, embodying elegance with a dash of daring boldness.

Sun Kissed Glow
5/8

Sun Kissed Glow

Basking in the sun, her bikini look highlighted her glowing skin and perfect figure, making it a truly captivating moment.

Effortless Holiday Style
6/8

Effortless Holiday Style

She stunned in bikini looks during holidays, reflecting her carefree spirit and hot yet stylish personality that fans can’t stop admiring.

Glamorous Resort Shots
7/8

Glamorous Resort Shots

Karishma flaunted her chic bikini look at a resort, capturing hearts with her glamorous vibe and stunningly toned frame.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only, and not to defame her.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?