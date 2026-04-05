Who Is Priya Patel? Amid Immigration Row, Viral Influencer Faces Backlash, Admits Indian Background During Heated Exchange With Piers Morgan

Priya Patel, a conservative influencer based in the US, finally opened up about her Indian roots after facing backlash over a viral anti-immigration video.

She made the admission during her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where Morgan didn’t shy away from pressing her about her views, especially considering her own background.

Who is Priya Patel?

Morgan introduced her on the show as “the conservative influencer whose immigration video has been watched 30 million times this week.”

In the video, Priya bluntly says, “Immigration without assimilation is invasion. Got it.”

Priya Patel’s Immigration controversy

At one point, the discussion turned personal. Priya acknowledged that her last name, Patel, might seem ironic given her stance.

She said, “I get that my statement sounds especially provocative coming from someone named Priya Patel. But honestly, people don’t know my family history or where I’m coming from.” She then admitted her father is Indian, finally putting the speculation about her ancestry to rest.

Friendly Reminder: Immigration without assimilation is invasion. pic.twitter.com/eAIfT6A4Vs — Priya Patel (@priyaee) March 26, 2026

Priya Patel Forced To Admit About Indian Roots

Piers Morgan jumped right in and pressed Patel about her background. She tried to dodge the question, saying her dad was from England.

“My mom’s from the U.S. My dad actually came here as a young boy, from England, not from India,” she said.

“So your dad’s English?” Morgan pushed.

“He was born in Uganda, moved to England when he was around three, after Idi Amin expelled all the Indians. They waited their turn to come to the United States, and he finally made it here as a teenager,” Patel explained.

Morgan didn’t let up. “So your father’s Indian?” he asked again. This time, Patel admitted, “Yeah, he’s full Indian.”

Not all cultures are equal, and we shouldn’t be importing the third world into the United States of America. It’s just that simple. – @priyaee pic.twitter.com/I7rbUE7V4i — 5th Echelon (@5thEchelon) March 27, 2026

Morgan then shifted his focus to Patel’s mom and her roots. Patel said her mother is “American,” with a mixed European background.

“She’s half German, a quarter English, and the rest is other European. Plus, on her side, our family’s been in the U.S. since the 1700s,” she added.

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