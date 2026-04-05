Mumbai City vs Odisha FC: Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch MCFC vs OFC Live Match

Standing at the pinnacle of the league table in 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City FC will be hosting Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena and this will be a big opportunity for them to cement their place at the top.

The group stage has kicked off, and each team has played six matches already. The contest among teams for the ISL title is intensifying. Mumbai City FC, who are ambitious to hold on to their top position, are quite challenged by Mohun Bagan SG, and this makes every point matter in the trophy hunt.

This game is on the cards for Sunday, April 5 2026, at 7:30 PM IST. Both Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will be in the mood of winning, as getting three points can really pep up the players after the international break.

Mumbai City vs Odisha FC Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Mumbai City vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Mumbai City vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Sunday, 5 April, 2026.

When will the Mumbai City vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Mumbai City vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Sunday, 5th April.

Where will the Mumbai City vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Mumbai City vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the Mumbai City vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Mumbai City vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

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