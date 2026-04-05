SC Delhi vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch SCD vs KBFC Live Match

It’s a battle at the bottom of the table in the 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) as Sporting Club Delhi hosts Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Sporting Delhi, yet to register a win this season, sits 12th in the standings with two draws and three losses. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters are also chasing their first victory, positioned 13th after one draw and five defeats. Both teams will be eager to turn their fortunes around in this crucial clash.

Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Sunday, 5 April, 2026.

When will the Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters India Super League match will start at 5:30 P.M. in India on Sunday, 5th April.

Where will the Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi.

Where to watch the Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

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