5 Traditional Indian Grains to Fix Your Summer Digestion Issues
The summer heat can often slow down digestion and leave people feeling bloated, tired and uncomfortable. Heavy oil meals, dehydration, and irregular eating habits during hot weather can also lead to symptoms of acidity, constipation and stomach pain. Traditional Indian grams are one of the best remedies to get free from summer digestive issues. When people search for modern medicines and rely on them only, Indian traditional grains have all the solutions without any side effects. Here are 5 Indian grains that can fix your summer digestion issues instantly.
How Traditional Indian Grains to Fix Your Summer Digestion Issues?
Traditional Indian grains provide people with a natural method to maintain body temperature so that you can achieve proper digestive function which they have used for many years. The summer digestive benefits of these grains come from their fiber. This fiber makes them easy to digest. They provide nutrients that support gut health and grains are good for digestion. These grains are easy, on the stomach because of their fiber.They help keep the gut healthy. Grains support health in summer.
Jowar (Sorghum)
Jowar is one of the best summer grains because it provides easy digestion while delivering high fiber content. Jowar has substances for better digestion and stops constipation and sustains stomach fullness. Jowar is good for people with problems because it has no gluten.You can have jowar rotis, jowar khichdi or even jowar porridge, in summer for a stomach. It helps keep your gut happy and strong.
Bajra (Pearl Millet)
People tend to eat bajra during the winter season yet its small summer portions help with digestive health through its fiber and mineral content. Substances of Bajra helps in maintaining intestinal health and also help to facilitate proper waste removal from the body. But when we eat Bajra, the body heats up through excessive consumption which experts recommend to eat in limited amount specially during hot weather.
Ragi (Finger Millet)
Ragi contains high levels of calcium and fiber together with amino acids that support digestion and maintains stomach temperature. Ragi is best friend of your digestive system as it helps in alleviating summer based bloating and acidity problems.
Barley (Jau)
According to the Ayurvedic system, Barley is one of the most effective cooling grains. It detoxifies the body and enhances digestion and maintains hydration during hot weather conditions. In India families like to drink barley water in the summer. It cools their bodies down. Helps them digest food properly. They prefer barley water because of its cooling and digestive benefits.
Red Rice
Red rice contains dietary fiber and antioxidant compounds which support better digestive function and also help sustain bacteria in the intestines. The body digests red rice at a slower pace than refined white rice which helps to avoid sudden weight gain and stomach discomfort that occurs after eating.