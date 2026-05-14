5 Traditional Indian Grains to Fix Your Summer Digestion Issues

The summer heat can often slow down digestion and leave people feeling bloated, tired and uncomfortable. Heavy oil meals, dehydration, and irregular eating habits during hot weather can also lead to symptoms of acidity, constipation and stomach pain. Traditional Indian grams are one of the best remedies to get free from summer digestive issues. When people search for modern medicines and rely on them only, Indian traditional grains have all the solutions without any side effects. Here are 5 Indian grains that can fix your summer digestion issues instantly.