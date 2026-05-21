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  • Gen Z’s Love For Baggy Fashion: 10 Oversized Trends Taking Over Streets And Social Medi

Gen Z’s Love For Baggy Fashion: 10 Oversized Trends Taking Over Streets And Social Medi

Gen Z has revolutionised fashion trends. Oversized style has emerged as one of the most popular trends among the youth. Right from baggy hoodies and jeans to oversized blazers and wide-legged trousers, the style trend has flooded social media. This has also inspired celebrities. Oversized outfits are not just trending but also making a strong fashion statement for Gen Z. What makes the style so popular is that it blends comfort with style. The Gen Z oversized fashion trend continues to dominate social media and redefine modern streetwear.

Published By: Manya Sharma Published: May 21, 2026 16:07:39 IST
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Trendy Oversized Hoodies and Biker Shorts Look
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Trendy Oversized Hoodies and Biker Shorts Look

An oversized hoodie combined with biker shorts has emerged as one of the most popular casual trends among Gen Zs. The hoodie offers an appealing and cool style for the whole ensemble, while the biker shorts finish off the entire look. This style trend has become quite popular among celebrities and influencers.

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Loose Denim Jeans
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Loose Denim Jeans

These loosely fitted denim jeans have replaced skinny jeans. Whatever way you wear them, whether with crop tops, oversized shirts, or sneakers, these loose-fitted denims not only make you look stylish but also feel comfortable wearing them. This particular fashion trend is immensely popular, especially among young people on social media sites like Instagram and Facebook.

Graphic Oversized T-Shirts
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Graphic Oversized T-Shirts

Graphic oversized T-shirts with designs inspired by anime characters, bands, and old artworks play an important role in Gen Z street fashion. These oversized T-shirts are paired with cargo pants, chains, and sneakers.

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Oversized Blazers for Modern Street Look
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Oversized Blazers for Modern Street Look

With the growing trend of oversized clothing, the oversized blazers are not only confined to traditional wear but are now being styled by Gen Z with cropped tops, mini skirts, or loose-fitting pants to create chic streetwear. This trend strikes a balance between style and comfort.

Wide-Legged Cargo Pants Trend
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Wide-Legged Cargo Pants Trend

The wide-legged cargo pants are a huge hit among Gen Z due to its easy-to-wear style and rugged look. The wide-legged pants are versatile and fashionably trendy and suitable for all fashion lovers; the presence of numerous pockets and the neutrality of colours contribute to the stylish aspect of the cargo pants.

Oversized Sweatshirt Style
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Oversized Sweatshirt Style

Oversized sweatshirts combined with comfy joggers or shorts have become an integral part of the everyday fashion look of Generation Z. This trend grabs public attention because of the increasing popularity of casual or WFH (work from home) fashion trends.

Korean-Inspired Oversized Clothing
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Korean-Inspired Oversized Clothing

Gen Z has adopted many styling ideas from Korean fashion culture. Styling ideas like oversized sweaters, loose shirts, layered looks, and neutral colours inspired by the Korean culture trend still dominate social media platforms.

Comfortable Co-Ord Sets
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Comfortable Co-Ord Sets

Co-ords sets that comprise loose-fitting shirts and pants have become a favourite trend among Gen Z fashionistas. The trend is simple, stylish, and easy to maintain. It is ideal for travelling, colleges, and other casual events. Such outfits look very smart with minimal effort

Oversized Leather Jackets
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Oversized Leather Jackets

The Generation Z youth is reviving big leather jackets after being influenced by the vintage and Y2K styles. These jackets automatically add a fashion statement when paired with big jeans, boots, or even miniskirts.

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Extreme Baggy Streetwear Styles
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Extreme Baggy Streetwear Styles

From baggy pants to large, layered clothing ensembles, the younger generation likes to explore fashion with extreme bagginess. The youth style is heavily influenced by the hip-hop world and worldwide streetwear fashion trends.

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