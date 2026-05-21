Gen Z’s Love For Baggy Fashion: 10 Oversized Trends Taking Over Streets And Social Medi

Gen Z has revolutionised fashion trends. Oversized style has emerged as one of the most popular trends among the youth. Right from baggy hoodies and jeans to oversized blazers and wide-legged trousers, the style trend has flooded social media. This has also inspired celebrities. Oversized outfits are not just trending but also making a strong fashion statement for Gen Z. What makes the style so popular is that it blends comfort with style. The Gen Z oversized fashion trend continues to dominate social media and redefine modern streetwear.