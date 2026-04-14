Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: 35+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status Ideas & Greetings in Hindi and English

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Quotes

“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”

“Life should be great rather than long.”

“Be educated, be organized, and be agitated.”

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress achieved by women.”

“Freedom of mind is the real freedom.”

“Equality may be a fiction but one must accept it as a governing principle.”

“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”