Happy Vishu 2026: Top Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Images in Hindi, English and Malayalam to Share with Friends and Family
Happy Vishu 2026: Vishu is celebrated on April 15, 2026, marks the Malayalam New Year and symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity and hope. The festival is deeply rooted in Kerala’s traditions where families welcome the day by witnessing the sacred Vishukkani at dawn. It reflects the belief that the first sight of the year shapes the months ahead. Vishu is a time to spread positivity, gratitude and happiness while reconnecting with loved ones and embracing fresh opportunities. Check top best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings and images in Hindi, English and Malayalam to celebrate Malayalam New Year with joy, prosperity and positivity.
Thoughtful and Meaningful Vishu Wishes
May this Vishu bring new hope, brighter opportunities, and endless happiness into your life. Wishing you success and prosperity in everything you do.
May your home be filled with peace, warmth, and abundance this Vishu.
As you begin the year with Vishukkani, may your life be filled with positivity and beautiful moments.
May this Vishu mark the start of success, happiness, and countless blessings for you.
Let this new year inspire courage, strength, and confidence to achieve your dreams.
Warm Vishu Wishes for Family
Happy Vishu to my beloved family, may our home always stay filled with love and togetherness.
This Vishu, I am grateful for our bond and the joy we share every day.
Wishing my family good health, happiness, and prosperity this new year.
May our home always remain a place of peace, positivity, and laughter.
Sending love and blessings to every member of my family this Vishu 2026.
പ്രചോദനാത്മകവും ചിന്താജനകവുമായ വിഷു ആശംസകൾ
ഓരോ പുതുവർഷവും പുതിയ അവസരങ്ങൾ കൊണ്ടുവരുന്നു, ആത്മവിശ്വാസത്തോടും ദൃഢനിശ്ചയത്തോടും കൂടി അവയെ സ്വീകരിക്കുക.
ഈ വിഷു നിങ്ങൾക്ക് നിങ്ങളിൽ വിശ്വാസം വയ്ക്കാനും നിങ്ങളുടെ യാത്രയിൽ മുന്നോട്ട് പോകാനും പ്രചോദനമാകട്ടെ.
പുതിയ പ്രതീക്ഷകളും പോസിറ്റിവിറ്റിയും നിറഞ്ഞ മനസ്സോടെ ഈ പുതുവർഷത്തിലേക്ക് കടക്കട്ടെ.
എല്ലാ ആശങ്കകളും പിന്നിലാക്കി, തുറന്ന മനസ്സോടെ വിജയത്തെ സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യൂ.
നിങ്ങളുടെ സ്വപ്നങ്ങൾ നിങ്ങളെ കൂടുതൽ പ്രകാശമുള്ളതും സമ്പൂർണവുമായ ഭാവിയിലേക്ക് നയിക്കട്ടെ.
മനോഹരവും കവിതാത്മകവുമായ വിഷു ആശംസകൾ
വിഷുവിന്റെ സ്വർണ്ണപ്രകാശം നിങ്ങളുടെ ജീവിതം സമൃദ്ധിയിലും സന്തോഷത്തിലും നിറയ്ക്കട്ടെ.
വിഷുക്കണിപോലെ, നിങ്ങളുടെ വർഷം സമൃദ്ധിയും സൗന്ദര്യവും കൊണ്ട് നിറഞ്ഞിരിക്കട്ടെ.
ഈ പുതുവർഷത്തിലെ ഓരോ നിമിഷവും സന്തോഷത്തോടെ പ്രകാശിക്കട്ടെ.
ഈ ഉത്സവം നിങ്ങളുടെ ജീവിതത്തെ വിജയത്തിന്റെയും പോസിറ്റിവിറ്റിയുടെയും നിറങ്ങളിൽ ചായം പൂശട്ടെ.
ഈ വിഷു 2026-ൽ നിങ്ങളുടെ ഹൃദയത്തിൽ സമാധാനവും ജീവിതത്തിൽ സന്തോഷവും നിറയട്ടെ.
विषु की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं
यह विषु आपके जीवन में नई उम्मीदें, बेहतर अवसर और अनंत खुशियां लेकर आए। आपके हर कदम पर सफलता और समृद्धि बनी रहे।
इस विषु पर आपका घर शांति, प्रेम और खुशहाली से भरा रहे।
विषुक्कणी के साथ इस नए साल की शुरुआत करते हुए आपका जीवन सकारात्मकता और सुंदर पलों से भर जाए।
यह विषु आपके लिए सफलता, खुशी और अनगिनत आशीर्वादों की शुरुआत बने।
यह नया साल आपको अपने सपनों को पूरा करने के लिए साहस, शक्ति और आत्मविश्वास प्रदान करे।
दोस्तों और प्रियजनों के लिए विषु शुभकामनाएं
हैप्पी विषु, मेरे दोस्त! यह नया साल आपके जीवन में सफलता, खुशियां और नए अवसर लेकर आए।
आपको एक ऐसा विषु मुबारक हो जो सकारात्मकता, हंसी और यादगार पलों से भरा हो।
इस नए साल में आपके सभी सपने सच होने लगें, यही कामना है।
नई शुरुआत, रोमांचक सफर और अनगिनत खुशियों के लिए यह विषु खास बने।
आपके हर कदम पर सफलता और खुशियां आपका साथ दें।