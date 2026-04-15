Happy Vishu 2026: Top Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Images in Hindi, English and Malayalam to Share with Friends and Family

Happy Vishu 2026: Vishu is celebrated on April 15, 2026, marks the Malayalam New Year and symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity and hope. The festival is deeply rooted in Kerala’s traditions where families welcome the day by witnessing the sacred Vishukkani at dawn. It reflects the belief that the first sight of the year shapes the months ahead. Vishu is a time to spread positivity, gratitude and happiness while reconnecting with loved ones and embracing fresh opportunities. Check top best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings and images in Hindi, English and Malayalam to celebrate Malayalam New Year with joy, prosperity and positivity.