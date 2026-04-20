Top 10 Places to Visit Near Delhi This Summer with Temperature Below 20°C & AQI Under 50

As temperatures in Delhi soar past 45°C and the Air Quality Index (AQI) often remains in the “Poor” category, finding a true sanctuary becomes a priority. While many popular hill stations are now overcrowded and surprisingly warm, there are still hidden pockets in the Himalayas where the air is as crisp as a mountain spring, and the mercury rarely touches the 20°C mark. If you are looking for a destination where you can trade your air conditioner for a woollen sweater and your mask for a deep breath of forest-scented oxygen, these six spots are your best bets for a summer retreat.