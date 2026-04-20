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  • Top 10 Places to Visit Near Delhi This Summer with Temperature Below 20°C & AQI Under 50

Top 10 Places to Visit Near Delhi This Summer with Temperature Below 20°C & AQI Under 50

As temperatures in Delhi soar past 45°C and the Air Quality Index (AQI) often remains in the “Poor” category, finding a true sanctuary becomes a priority. While many popular hill stations are now overcrowded and surprisingly warm, there are still hidden pockets in the Himalayas where the air is as crisp as a mountain spring, and the mercury rarely touches the 20°C mark. If you are looking for a destination where you can trade your air conditioner for a woollen sweater and your mask for a deep breath of forest-scented oxygen, these six spots are your best bets for a summer retreat.

Published By: Published: April 20, 2026 16:38:19 IST
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Shoja, Himachal Pradesh
1/5
Top 10 Places to Visit Near Delhi This Summer with Temperature Below 20°C & AQI Under 50

Shoja, Himachal Pradesh

Temp: 10°C to 20°C
AQI: Under 15
Highlights: A quiet hamlet near Jalori Pass with dense oak and cedar forests.

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Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh
2/5

Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh

Temp: 10°C to 22°C
AQI: Under 20
Highlights: Tucked in the Tirthan Valley, ideal for staying in traditional pine-wood treehouses.

Chopta, Uttarakhand
3/5

Chopta, Uttarakhand

Temp: 12°C to 20°C
AQI: Under 30
Highlights: Known as the "Mini Switzerland of India," perfect for the Tungnath temple trek.

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Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh
4/5

Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh

Temp: 10°C to 20°C
AQI: Under 40
Highlights: Famous for Hatu Peak and apple orchards, offering a quieter alternative to Shimla.

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Munsiyari, Uttarakhand
5/5

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

Temp: 10°C to 18°C
AQI: Under 20
Highlights: Panoramic views of the Panchachuli peaks and high-altitude trekking.

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