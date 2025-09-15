LIVE TV
  • Netflix Recommendations: Top 6 Horror Films Too Scary For The Faint-Hearted

Netflix Recommendations: Top 6 Horror Films Too Scary For The Faint-Hearted

Are you brave? Do you have the courage to watch something scary? Because these films here are not for the light-hearted. The mysteries and suspense will make you scared of sleeping alone at night. You need to gather courage to watch these 6 horror films available on Netflix only! 

September 15, 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
The Haunting of Hill House
The Haunting of Hill House

It is a perfect mix of emotional depth and psychological horror. It is about a family confronting past traumas in a haunted mansion.

Bird Box
Bird Box

It is a tense and gripping thriller where Sandra Bullock delivers a powerful performance. In this story, mysterious entities drive people insane.

The Midnight Club
The Midnight Club

It is a horror series combing mystery, suspense and supernatural elements. It is full of strong emotional undertones and a creepy atmosphere.

The Ritual
The Ritual

It involves a group of friends facing a mysterious creature in Scandinavian wilderness. It is perfect for those who love slow-burn and mysterious thrillers.

Fear Street Trilogy
Fear Street Trilogy

It is a teen slasher horror with a mix of suspense and mystery. Each part is interconnected but can be enjoyed individually.

Apostle
Apostle

It is an intense and unsettling story with gothic visuals. It is a great pick for those who like psychological horror.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

