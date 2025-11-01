New Tata Sierra Launch Date: Check Price, Interior, Engine Details, Seating Capacity & More
Tata Motors is gearing up to reintroduce one of its most iconic SUVs, the Tata Sierra. The much-awaited SUV is set to make a grand comeback in a modern avatar with cutting-edge design and technology. Tata Motors is all set to revive the iconic Sierra nameplate, with a near-production version of the SUV. Ahead of the Tata Sierra official launch, details about the price, interior, engine options, and seating capacity have already sparked excitement among car enthusiasts across India.
Tata Sierra Launch Date
Tata Sierra launch date has now been confirmed to be November 25, 2025, marking the much-awaited return of the legendary SUV to the Indian market.
Tata Sierra EV and ICE Version
Tata will launch both ICE and electric versions of the SUV with a blend of classic design elements. Though Tata hasn’t confirmed which Tata Sierra version will be launched first.
Tata Sierra Exterior
Tata Sierra will get a familiar greenhouse design seen on the original model. Its exterior features show connected LED headlights and tailights, flush-fitting door handles, and stylish multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Tata Sierra Interior
Tata Sierra interior showcases two screens, though there might be a third screen on offer too.
Tata Sierra Seating Capacity
Tata Sierra could is expected to available in both four-seater and five-seater configurations, catering to different customer preferences. While the five-seater variant will serve as the practical family SUV, the four-seater version is expected to deliver a more premium experience with a lounge-style rear cabin.
Tata Sierra Engine Details
Tata Sierra ICE version is expected to come with the familiar 2.0 liter diesel engine, a new 1.5 litre turno-petrol engine, and a new 1,5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.