Not Sunny, Bobby, Esha Or Ahana: Dharmendra’s Ancestral Property Worth Crores Went To This Deol Member
After Dharmendra death , Dharmendra had huge ancestral assets in Punjab, which were valued in crores and tookhis nephews as an unexpected, fulfilling a very personal family obligation instead of his six kids. The property, which is believed to be valued at approximately Rs 5 crore, was given as a present to his uncle’s grandsons, one of whom is Boota Singh who is still employed at a textile mill in Ludhiana.
Sunny Deol
A highly successful actor, director, and politician, known for his powerful action roles in Hindi cinema. He is Dharmendra's elder son and has carved out his own major legacy in Bollywood.
Bobby Deol
An established actor in Hindi films, recognized for his performances in both commercial cinema and more recent OTT projects. He is Dharmendra's younger son, who made a notable comeback in his acting career.
Vijeeta Deol
Dharmendra's elder daughter from his first marriage, she has largely maintained a private life away from the public spotlight. She is known to be settled in the US and is one of Dharmendra's less public-facing children.
Ajeeta Deol
Dharmendra's younger daughter from his first marriage, who, like her sister, has chosen to stay out of the media's attention. She also lives a private life outside of India, maintaining distance from the film industry.
Esha Deol
An actress who primarily worked in Hindi films and has also ventured into production and dance. She is Dharmendra's elder daughter from his marriage to Hema Malini.
Ahana Deol
A classical Odissi dancer and a private figure who has stayed away from a career in films. She is Dharmendra's younger daughter with Hema Malini, known for her focus on dance and family life.