LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Not Sunny, Bobby, Esha Or Ahana: Dharmendra’s Ancestral Property Worth Crores Went To This Deol Member

Not Sunny, Bobby, Esha Or Ahana: Dharmendra’s Ancestral Property Worth Crores Went To This Deol Member

After Dharmendra death , Dharmendra had huge ancestral assets in Punjab, which were valued in crores and tookhis nephews as an unexpected, fulfilling a very personal family obligation instead of his six kids. The property, which is believed to be valued at approximately Rs 5 crore, was given as a present to his uncle’s grandsons, one of whom is Boota Singh who is still employed at a textile mill in Ludhiana.

By: Last Updated: December 3, 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sunny Deol
1/6

Sunny Deol

A highly successful actor, director, and politician, known for his powerful action roles in Hindi cinema. He is Dharmendra's elder son and has carved out his own major legacy in Bollywood.

Bobby Deol
2/6

Bobby Deol

An established actor in Hindi films, recognized for his performances in both commercial cinema and more recent OTT projects. He is Dharmendra's younger son, who made a notable comeback in his acting career.

Vijeeta Deol
3/6

Vijeeta Deol

Dharmendra's elder daughter from his first marriage, she has largely maintained a private life away from the public spotlight. She is known to be settled in the US and is one of Dharmendra's less public-facing children.

Ajeeta Deol
4/6

Ajeeta Deol

Dharmendra's younger daughter from his first marriage, who, like her sister, has chosen to stay out of the media's attention. She also lives a private life outside of India, maintaining distance from the film industry.

Esha Deol
5/6

Esha Deol

An actress who primarily worked in Hindi films and has also ventured into production and dance. She is Dharmendra's elder daughter from his marriage to Hema Malini.

Ahana Deol
6/6

Ahana Deol

A classical Odissi dancer and a private figure who has stayed away from a career in films. She is Dharmendra's younger daughter with Hema Malini, known for her focus on dance and family life.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS