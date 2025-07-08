LIVE TV
Nutritious and Protein Packed Snack Ideas: Exploring Roasted chickpeas to Hard Boiled Eggs

The seven snacks are all great sources of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. They provide sustained energy support, muscle repair, and offer essential nutrients, for overall health.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
1/7

Roasted chickpeas

A crunchy high protein snack made by roasting chickpeas until crispy. They are rich in minerals like iron and magnesium, making them great for energy and digestion.

2/7

Green yogurt with nuts

Yogurt blended with green herbs like mint or spinach and topped with nuts. This offers protein and healthy fats from nuts.

3/7

Heard-boiled eggs

Boiled eggs are simple and portable, and provide complete protein essential vitamins like b12 and d and other healthy fats.

4/7

Edamame

Young Soya beans boiled and eaten as a snack or side. It is rich in plant protein, fiber and vitamin K supporting heart and bone health.

5/7

Peanut butter on whole grain toast

A classic snack pairing complex carbs from whole grain bread with protein fat from peanut butter.

6/7

Cottage cheese with fruit

It is high in casein protein, which digests slowly, combined with fruit and vitamins. It supports muscle repair and antioxidants.

7/7

Protein bars or balls

A portable and convenient snack packed with sources like whey, nuts, or seeds. They are designed to fuel muscles and support fitness goals on the go.

Disclaimer: The information provided is just for informational purposes

