Ranabaali Release Date Announced: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Reunite for a Grand Historical Action Saga – Cast, Plot, Storyline and Latest Updates
The highly anticipated pan Indian film Ranabaali (formerly known as VD14) is a period action drama set to bring together Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna for the third time.
Release Date
Ranabaali is a massive pan-Indian period action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Set in the 19th century, it follows a legendary warrior's rebellion against British colonial rule. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 11 September 2026.
OTT Platform
Netflix has secured the post theatrical digital rights as part of "Netflix Pandaga 2026".
Cast
Vijay Deverakonda as the titular character, Ranabaali. Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo (best known for The Mummy) as the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.
Storyline
Set in 19th century India, the story revisits suppressed events from the British era that led to immense loss and suffering. It follows a man born amid famine and plundered wealth as he rises from a local protector to a powerful symbol of resistance. Anchored by the emotional bond between Jayamma and Ranabaali, the narrative blends personal sacrifice with a larger fight to reclaim buried history.
Plot
The film traces the rise of Ranabaali, a fierce 19th century rebel who defies the British Raj after the arrival of the ruthless officer Sir Theodore Hector. As exploitative policies bring drought and economic ruin to the so called Cursed Land, Ranabaali launches a daring rebellion. Branded a savage by the British, he leads his people into a brutal fight for survival and freedom against colonial oppression.
Director & Crew
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan (marking his second collaboration with Vijay after Taxiwaala). The music is composed by the renowned duo Ajay-Atul.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information promotional material and media reports related to the film and the actors. Details about the project release date and personal events are subject to official confirmation from the makers and the concerned individuals.