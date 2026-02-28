LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ranabaali Release Date Announced: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Reunite for a Grand Historical Action Saga – Cast, Plot, Storyline and Latest Updates

Ranabaali Release Date Announced: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Reunite for a Grand Historical Action Saga – Cast, Plot, Storyline and Latest Updates

The highly anticipated pan Indian film Ranabaali (formerly known as VD14) is a period action drama set to bring together Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna for the third time.

Published By: Published: February 28, 2026 15:07:20 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Release Date
1/7
Ranabaali Release Date Announced: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Reunite for a Grand Historical Action Saga – Cast, Plot, Storyline and Latest Updates

Release Date

Ranabaali is a massive pan-Indian period action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Set in the 19th century, it follows a legendary warrior's rebellion against British colonial rule. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 11 September 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
OTT Platform
2/7
Ranabaali Song ‘Endhayya Saami’ Out: Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look From Period Drama Goes Viral

OTT Platform

Netflix has secured the post theatrical digital rights as part of "Netflix Pandaga 2026".

Cast
3/7

Cast

Vijay Deverakonda as the titular character, Ranabaali. Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo (best known for The Mummy) as the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.

You Might Be Interested In
Storyline
4/7

Storyline

Set in 19th century India, the story revisits suppressed events from the British era that led to immense loss and suffering. It follows a man born amid famine and plundered wealth as he rises from a local protector to a powerful symbol of resistance. Anchored by the emotional bond between Jayamma and Ranabaali, the narrative blends personal sacrifice with a larger fight to reclaim buried history.

Plot
5/7

Plot

The film traces the rise of Ranabaali, a fierce 19th century rebel who defies the British Raj after the arrival of the ruthless officer Sir Theodore Hector. As exploitative policies bring drought and economic ruin to the so called Cursed Land, Ranabaali launches a daring rebellion. Branded a savage by the British, he leads his people into a brutal fight for survival and freedom against colonial oppression.

Director & Crew
6/7

Director & Crew

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan (marking his second collaboration with Vijay after Taxiwaala). The music is composed by the renowned duo Ajay-Atul.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available information promotional material and media reports related to the film and the actors. Details about the project release date and personal events are subject to official confirmation from the makers and the concerned individuals.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS