Delhi Weather Today: Shocking Twists As Storms, Rain and Strong Winds Disrupt Normal Conditions, IMD Issues Alert
Delhi Weather Update: Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden weather twist on March 31, leaving residents surprised by unexpected rain and storm activity. Just when temperatures were rising, thunderstorms and gusty winds changed the entire mood of the day. The heat didn’t disappear completely, creating a confusing mix of warm and breezy conditions. Here’s a complete breakdown of what happened and what to expect next.
Weather Alert Issued
The IMD issued alerts for rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across Delhi-NCR due to an active western disturbance, warning residents about sudden weather changes.
Rain and Thunderstorm Activity
Light rain and drizzle were reported across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, along with thunderstorms and lightning, bringing temporary relief from rising temperatures.
Delhi Temperature Overview
Daytime temperatures stayed around 30–33°C, slightly above normal for March, though rainfall and winds caused brief cooling and more comfortable conditions.
Delhi Air Quality and Overall Conditions
Rainfall helped improve air quality slightly, but conditions remained unstable with a mix of heat, humidity, and pollution fluctuations across the region.
Strong Winds and Dust Storm Warning
Strong winds and possible dust storms were expected, with IMD cautioning about disruptions and advising people to stay alert during sudden weather activity.