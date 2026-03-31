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  • Delhi Weather Today: Shocking Twists As Storms, Rain and Strong Winds Disrupt Normal Conditions, IMD Issues Alert

Delhi Weather Today: Shocking Twists As Storms, Rain and Strong Winds Disrupt Normal Conditions, IMD Issues Alert

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden weather twist on March 31, leaving residents surprised by unexpected rain and storm activity. Just when temperatures were rising, thunderstorms and gusty winds changed the entire mood of the day. The heat didn’t disappear completely, creating a confusing mix of warm and breezy conditions. Here’s a complete breakdown of what happened and what to expect next.

Published By: Published: March 31, 2026 17:35:08 IST
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Weather Alert Issued
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(Photo generated by AI)

Weather Alert Issued

The IMD issued alerts for rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across Delhi-NCR due to an active western disturbance, warning residents about sudden weather changes.

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Rain and Thunderstorm Activity
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Rain and Thunderstorm Activity

Light rain and drizzle were reported across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, along with thunderstorms and lightning, bringing temporary relief from rising temperatures.

Delhi Temperature Overview
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Delhi Temperature Overview

Daytime temperatures stayed around 30–33°C, slightly above normal for March, though rainfall and winds caused brief cooling and more comfortable conditions.

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Delhi Air Quality and Overall Conditions
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Delhi Air Quality and Overall Conditions

Rainfall helped improve air quality slightly, but conditions remained unstable with a mix of heat, humidity, and pollution fluctuations across the region.

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Strong Winds and Dust Storm Warning
5/5

Strong Winds and Dust Storm Warning

Strong winds and possible dust storms were expected, with IMD cautioning about disruptions and advising people to stay alert during sudden weather activity.

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