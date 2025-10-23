Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Retiring? BCCI Clarifies Their Future, 2027 World Cup Plans, and Upcoming ODI Series Participation
Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Retiring Soon? BCCI Reveals Truth About Their Future in ODIs and 2027 World Cup Plans.
Rohit Sharma’s Plans
Rohit made it clear that he would play the 2027 ODI World Cup, and that put an end to the retirement rumors around him, as he took a strong stand with Team India.
Virat Kohli’s Future
Kohli made it very clear that he is not thinking of retirement by posting a motivational message on social media that talked about resilience and his playing ODIs for India as his future plans.
BCCI Confirmation
Retirement rumors were expertly handled by BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla, who announced the confirmation of the two stars taking part in the next ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand.
Form Struggles Fuel Speculation
No matter how bad Kohli's performance has been during the Australia series, the word going around is that both the veterans will be the ones supporting the youngsters as they still play ODIs.
No Formal Announcement
So far, neither the players nor the selectors have declared anyone's retirement; a scenario where both are taking part in ODIs till 2026, aiming at future ICC tournaments, is very much expected.