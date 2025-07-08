LIVE TV
  Shruti Haasan's Sizzling Photos Set the Internet on Fire

Actress Shruti Haasan continues to make waves in both the entertainment and fashion worlds. Known for her fearless style choices and multifaceted talent, she remains a constant source of inspiration and admiration. Recently, Shruti set social media abuzz with her glamorous photoshoots. Whether flaunting a metallic crop top and skirt combo or striking a balance between cute and confident poses, she proves time and again that she owns the camera. Her expressive charm and edgy style perfectly reflect her vibrant personality and evolving fashion sense.

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Shruti Haasan’s Sizzling Photos Set the Internet on Fire - Gallery Image
1/6

Shruti Haasan Stuns in Bold Neckline Look

Shruti Haasan flaunts a stylish neckline-plunging outfit, blending elegance with bold charm. The actress embraces her fashion-forward side with a confident pose and a striking look that’s turning heads on social media.

Shruti Haasan’s Sizzling Photos Set the Internet on Fire - Gallery Image
2/6

Shruti Haasan to Focus on Music and Movies in 2025

Shruti Haasan, turning 35 on January 28, shares her plans to prioritize both music and films in 2025. The actress-singer, known for her versatile talent, aims to strike a creative balance between her two biggest passions.

Shruti Haasan’s Sizzling Photos Set the Internet on Fire - Gallery Image
3/6

Shruti Haasan Keeps Fans Hooked with Glamorous Photoshoots

After her powerful role in Krack, Shruti Haasan continues to wow fans with captivating photoshoot images shared on social media. Her bold style and expressive presence keep her in the spotlight even off the big screen.

Shruti Haasan’s Sizzling Photos Set the Internet on Fire - Gallery Image
4/6

Shruti Haasan Slays in Metallic Crop Top and Skirt

Shruti Haasan oozes style and confidence in a striking metallic crop top and skirt combo. Her edgy fashion choice, paired with sleek makeup and a bold pose, reflects her fearless approach to modern glam.

Shruti Haasan’s Sizzling Photos Set the Internet on Fire - Gallery Image
5/6

Shruti Haasan Slays with Cute and Confident Photoshoot Poses

In her latest photoshoots, Shruti Haasan radiates both charm and strength as she strikes a series of cute yet confident poses. Her expressive eyes, stylish outfits, and effortless charisma create a stunning visual appeal.

Shruti Haasan’s Sizzling Photos Set the Internet on Fire - Gallery Image
6/6

Shruti Haasan Gears Up for Netflix’s Telugu Original Pitta Kathalu

Shruti Haasan prepares for her digital debut in Netflix’s first Telugu original, Pitta Kathalu. The actress has shared her excitement about the release, promising a powerful performance in this much-anticipated anthology.

Shruti Haasan’s Sizzling Photos Set the Internet on Fire - Gallery Image

