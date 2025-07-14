LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Skyline Giants: Top 7 Cities With the Highest Number of Skyscrapers

Skyline Giants: Top 7 Cities With the Highest Number of Skyscrapers

From Hong Kong’s dramatic skyline to Dubai’s futuristic towers, discover the seven global cities that boast the highest number of skyscrapers, redefining skylines and showcasing stunning architectural ambition.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Skyline Giants: Top 7 Cities With the Highest Number of Skyscrapers - Gallery Image
1/7

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is famous for its stunning skyline, and there are more than 500 skyscrapers. The green hills and skyscrapers create a stunning cityscape.

Skyline Giants: Top 7 Cities With the Highest Number of Skyscrapers - Gallery Image
2/7

Shenzhen

Shenzhen is a high-tech city in China. It quickly evolved from a fishing village to a densely populated city with many skyscrapers soaring high in the air.

Skyline Giants: Top 7 Cities With the Highest Number of Skyscrapers - Gallery Image
3/7

New York City

Birthplace of the skyscraper, New York City glows with Manhattan's iconic skyline. From the Empire State to One World Trade Center, its urban grandeur perfected.

Skyline Giants: Top 7 Cities With the Highest Number of Skyscrapers - Gallery Image
4/7

Dubai

Dubai has its dazzling skyline topped by the world's tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, and a number of luxury towers that have redefined the skyline.

Skyline Giants: Top 7 Cities With the Highest Number of Skyscrapers - Gallery Image
5/7

Tokyo

Tokyo's skyline consists of new high-rises and traditional temples. It just continues to evolve and boasts numerous tall structures, the majority of which are earthquake-proof, indicating Japan's frequent earthquakes.

Skyline Giants: Top 7 Cities With the Highest Number of Skyscrapers - Gallery Image
6/7

Shanghai

Its finance district in Pudong is dominated by many tall glass spires like the Shanghai Tower and the Jin Mao Tower. They make its skyline instantly recognizable all over the world.

Skyline Giants: Top 7 Cities With the Highest Number of Skyscrapers - Gallery Image
7/7

Chicago

Chicago, where skyscrapers began, still impresses with its tight cluster of amazing buildings along Lake Michigan. They include old towers and stunning new structures.

Skyline Giants: Top 7 Cities With the Highest Number of Skyscrapers - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?