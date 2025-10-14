Smriti Mandhana Rewrites Record Books, Beats Kohli to 5,000 ODI Runs Milestone
From Babar Azam to Virat Kohli, here are the five batters who achieved 5,000 ODI runs in the shortest time. The list also includes India’s vice-captain and sole female cricketer, Smriti Mandhana.
Babar Azam
Babar Azam was a superb player and as fast as a tiger to get to 5,000 runs in ODIs, and he did it in only 97 innings.
Hashim Amla
Hashim Amla was the slowest scorer among the above with 5,000 ODI runs in 101 innings, but he was always there quietly, elegantly, and reliably scoring runs at the opening position.
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana was the fastest woman to go for 5,000 ODI runs in 112 innings with a performance full of fearlessness and stylish strokes, leading India.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli had 5,000 ODI runs in 114 innings, equating with Viv Richards and claiming for himself the title of the most voracious run chaser ever.
Viv Richards
Viv Richards crossed the 5,000 run mark in 114 innings. His fearless batting domination over bowlers won him the title of West Indies’ iconic star.
David Warner
David Warner made 5,000 ODI runs in 115 innings, relying on his aggressive style and fast starts to secure Australia’s position as a powerhouse in limited-overs cricket.