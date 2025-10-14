LIVE TV
  • Smriti Mandhana Rewrites Record Books, Beats Kohli to 5,000 ODI Runs Milestone

Smriti Mandhana Rewrites Record Books, Beats Kohli to 5,000 ODI Runs Milestone

From Babar Azam to Virat Kohli, here are the five batters who achieved 5,000 ODI runs in the shortest time. The list also includes India’s vice-captain and sole female cricketer, Smriti Mandhana.

October 14, 2025
Babar Azam
1/6

Babar Azam

Babar Azam was a superb player and as fast as a tiger to get to 5,000 runs in ODIs, and he did it in only 97 innings.

Hashim Amla
2/6

Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla was the slowest scorer among the above with 5,000 ODI runs in 101 innings, but he was always there quietly, elegantly, and reliably scoring runs at the opening position.

Smriti Mandhana
3/6

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana was the fastest woman to go for 5,000 ODI runs in 112 innings with a performance full of fearlessness and stylish strokes, leading India.

Virat Kohli
4/6

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had 5,000 ODI runs in 114 innings, equating with Viv Richards and claiming for himself the title of the most voracious run chaser ever.

Viv Richards
5/6

Viv Richards

Viv Richards crossed the 5,000 run mark in 114 innings. His fearless batting domination over bowlers won him the title of West Indies’ iconic star.

David Warner
6/6

David Warner

David Warner made 5,000 ODI runs in 115 innings, relying on his aggressive style and fast starts to secure Australia’s position as a powerhouse in limited-overs cricket.

