Hardik Pandya–Mahieka Sharma Love Story: Cricket’s New Power Couple After Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma? Inside Their Viral Moments | In Pics

The buzz around the Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and actor-model Mahieka Sharma is growing fast, with fans already calling them the new “IT couple” of Indian cricket. Their relationship, which became public in October 2025, is now all over social media, with many comparing them to the famous “Virushka” duo (Indian cricket great Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, who is a bollywood star actress) for their public appearances and support for each other.From on-field moments to grand gestures like gifting a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Hardik Pandya continues to make headlines both on and off the field.