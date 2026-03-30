Hardik Pandya–Mahieka Sharma Love Story: Cricket’s New Power Couple After Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma? Inside Their Viral Moments | In Pics
The buzz around the Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and actor-model Mahieka Sharma is growing fast, with fans already calling them the new “IT couple” of Indian cricket. Their relationship, which became public in October 2025, is now all over social media, with many comparing them to the famous “Virushka” duo (Indian cricket great Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, who is a bollywood star actress) for their public appearances and support for each other.From on-field moments to grand gestures like gifting a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Hardik Pandya continues to make headlines both on and off the field.
Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma First Public Reveal
After months of speculation following his 2024 divorce from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik officially confirmed his relationship with model-actor Mahieka Sharma in October 2025, sharing photos from a beach getaway and calling her his “11:11 wish”.
Pandya Calling Her Lucky Charm
Hardik has publicly credited Mahieka for his professional turnaround, stating she helped him rediscover his passion for cricket and calling her his "lucky charm" following India’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory.
Pandya Gifts Mercedes V-Class To Mahieka
Ahead of IPL 2026, Hardik reportedly gifted Mahieka India’s first Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a luxury MPV worth approximately ₹1.7 crore. The couple was seen receiving the keys in a viral dealership video.
New Virushka?
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are becoming the new "IT couple" of cricket by blending high-stakes on-field celebrations with maternal domesticity, much like Virat and Anushka did.
Virat Anushka Recent Moment
During the IPL 2026 season opener on 28 March 2026, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again proved why they are cricket's original "Power Couple" with their famous flying kiss viral moments at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
New Power Couple Of Cricket
A defining moment occurred after the T20 World Cup 2026 victory, where Mahieka joined Hardik on the pitch for a public embrace, drawing direct parallels to Anushka's constant presence during Virat’s career milestones.
Mahieka Protecting Agastya Like A Mother
At the IPL 2026 MI vs KKR opener, Mahieka Sharma went viral for her maternal instincts. She was filmed shielding Agastya Pandya from aggressive paparazzi flashes at Wankhede, sternly requesting "no lights" while guiding him safely to their car after the match.
The Virushka Life
Kohli and Sharma have successfully balanced their massive global stardom with a deeply grounded family life, often prioritising quiet moments with their children over the constant glare of the paparazzi.
Hardieka - The New Name?
While Virat and Anushka define the "Classic Power Couple" with their grounded, private maturity and iconic on-field flying kisses, Hardik and Mahieka represent the "New-Age Glamour Couple," characterized by high-energy social media trends, luxury lifestyle displays, and raw, viral family moments at the stadium.