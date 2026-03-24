IPL 2026 In Pics: From MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre— Meet the Oldest And Youngest Players in This Year’s Indian Premier League
As the Indian Premier League 2026 season approaches fast, fan excitement is rising day by day. Season after season, it is remarkable how the league manages to identify refreshing and promising players, yet the spotlight never fades from the reliable and experienced ones. These are the players who have been involved in the league over the years and therefore understand the nuances, the mental side, the pressure situations, etc. The seasoned players not only handle the situation well but also deliver the goods when it matters most. Besides that, they serve as a source of guidance and learning for the young ones.
Having said that, here is a recap of the top 5 elder players expected to participate in the IPL 2026 game and then a roll of the top 5 emergent players.
Top 5 oldest players in IPL 2026:
1. MS Dhoni | 44 years
2. Rohit Sharma | 38 years
3. Sunil Narine | 37 years
4. Virat Kohli | 37 years
5. Ajinkya Rahane | 37 years
Top 5 Youngest players in IPL 2026:
1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | 15 years
2. Ayush Mhatre | 18 years
3. Sahil Parikh | 18 years
4. Satvik Deswal | 19 years
5. Vihaan Malhotra | 19 years
MS Dhoni- 44 Years
MS Dhoni, at 44, will enter IPL 2026 as one of the oldest players in the league’s history. A five-time champion and one of cricket’s most iconic figures, he stepped away from international cricket in 2020 but has continued in the Indian Premier League, driven by his strong bond with Chennai Super Kings.
With over 5,000 runs and nearly 200 dismissals as a wicketkeeper, Dhoni’s impact on the league is immense. Though his batting role has evolved over time, his finishing ability remains a defining strength. Retained as an uncapped player, he will play a vital dual role as both mentor and leader as Chennai chase a record sixth IPL title. (Image Credits:X)
Rohit Sharma-38 Years
Rohit Sharma, widely regarded as one of the most successful captains and batters in the Indian Premier League, continues to go strong at 38. He has shown in recent ODI performances that he still has plenty to offer with the bat.
With his vast experience and proven match-winning ability, Rohit doesn’t appear close to slowing down. Mumbai Indians continue to rely heavily on his presence, and he is set to remain a central figure for the franchise in the upcoming season. (Image Credits:X)
Sunil Narine-37 Years
Sunil Narine has been one of the most successful overseas players in the Indian Premier League. Since joining Kolkata Knight Riders, he has consistently been a cornerstone of their success.
Renowned for his mystery spin and explosive contributions at the top of the order, Narine remains a true X-factor for the side. At 37 and already a three-time IPL champion, he will once again aim to make a significant impact. His experience and knack for delivering in crucial moments continue to be invaluable for KKR (Image Credits:X)
Virat Kohli- 37 years
Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer in IPL history. He finally achieved his dream in 2025 when he lifted the trophy with RCB after 18 long years. That moment meant a lot not just for him but for the entire franchise. He has been with only one team since the start of the IPL which shows the kind of loyalty and bond he shares. With more than 8,661 runs he remains a vital part of RCB’s batting core and continues building his legacy season after season. (Image Credits:X)
Ajinkya Rahane-37
Ajinkya Rahane has quietly carved out a distinguished IPL career, often away from the spotlight. Known for his composed temperament and classical batting technique, he has amassed over 5,000 runs in the league. Rahane played a pivotal role in Kolkata Knight Riders’s title triumph in 2024.
However, last season proved challenging as leadership responsibilities weighed on him, and KKR underperformed. With injury concerns already affecting their pace attack, Rahane’s experience and steady presence will be even more critical as the franchise looks to bounce back under his guidance in IPL 2026. (Image Credits:X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-15
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to be one of the biggest talking points of IPL 2026. Representing Rajasthan Royals, he made a sensational debut in 2025 at just 14, immediately grabbing headlines. In seven matches, he scored 252 runs, including a stunning century against Gujarat Titans that showcased his maturity and class beyond his years.
His performances at junior levels, including a match-winning century in the Under-19 World Cup final, have further raised expectations. Now 15, Sooryavanshi enters the new season with the spotlight firmly on him and a chance to build on his early promise. (Image Credits:X)
Ayush Mahatre-19
Ayush Mhatre is another rising star who has impressed with his composure at the top of the order. Playing for Chennai Super Kings last season, he scored 240 runs in 7 matches, narrowly missing a century with a brilliant 94 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
That innings highlighted his ability to handle pressure and anchor the innings when needed. CSK will be relying on Mhatre to continue developing his game and deliver more consistent, match-defining performances in IPL 2026. (Image Credits:X)
Sahil Parikh-19
Hailing from Nashik, Maharashtra, Sahil Parikh is an emerging top-order batter making his mark in domestic cricket with consistent performances for Maharashtra.
Delhi Capitals have recognized his potential and are backing him as a talent to watch this season. Parikh appears poised to grow steadily at the IPL level, gaining experience and confidence as he takes on bigger challenges. (Image Credits:X)
Satvik Deswal-19
Satvik Deswal is a slow left arm bowler who will play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He was picked up for 30 lakh in the auction and brings control to the bowling unit. He can flight the ball well and keeps a tight line and length. His role will be important in the middle overs, where he can slow things down and create pressure. (Image Credits:X)
Vihaan Malhotra-19
Vihaan Malhotra, a promising all-rounder from Patiala, is one of the exciting youngsters to watch in IPL 2026. Signed by Rajasthan Royals for ₹30 lakh, he offers balance to the side with his abilities in both batting and bowling. (Image Credits:X)
Malhotra can provide crucial runs in the middle order and chip in with right-arm off-spin when needed. Given opportunities, he has the potential to develop into a key contributor for the Royals this season. (Image Credits:X)