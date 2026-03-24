IPL 2026 In Pics: From MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre— Meet the Oldest And Youngest Players in This Year’s Indian Premier League

As the Indian Premier League 2026 season approaches fast, fan excitement is rising day by day. Season after season, it is remarkable how the league manages to identify refreshing and promising players, yet the spotlight never fades from the reliable and experienced ones. These are the players who have been involved in the league over the years and therefore understand the nuances, the mental side, the pressure situations, etc. The seasoned players not only handle the situation well but also deliver the goods when it matters most. Besides that, they serve as a source of guidance and learning for the young ones.

Having said that, here is a recap of the top 5 elder players expected to participate in the IPL 2026 game and then a roll of the top 5 emergent players.

Top 5 oldest players in IPL 2026:

1. MS Dhoni | 44 years

2. Rohit Sharma | 38 years

3. Sunil Narine | 37 years

4. Virat Kohli | 37 years

5. Ajinkya Rahane | 37 years

Top 5 Youngest players in IPL 2026:

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | 15 years

2. Ayush Mhatre | 18 years

3. Sahil Parikh | 18 years

4. Satvik Deswal | 19 years

5. Vihaan Malhotra | 19 years