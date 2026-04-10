IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s 973 Runs, MS Dhoni’s 200+ Stumpings, SRH’s 287/3— 10 Unbreakable IPL Records in History | In Pics
The Indian Premier League is a platform for showcasing exceptional talent, and it has given us many wonderful memories and record-breaking outings since 2008. While most milestones were overtaken, some admirable records have remained seemingly untouchable.
These legendary records are a testament to the league’s great heritage, such as beautiful hundreds and brilliant bowling performances, that still mesmerise cricket fans all over the world. Virat Kohli’s record-setting batting season, MS Dhoni’s keeping, Chris Gayle’s thunderous power-hitting, and Amit Mishra’s brilliant bowling performance, among others, have established criteria that are almost impossible to overcome.
Even though T20 cricket is quite unpredictable and always changing, the quantity and intensity of these records emphasise their status as real milestones. As the new generations of players emerge and the league expands, those memorable deeds in history may still be regarded as the highest form of excellence in the IPL chronicles.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's 2016 IPL campaign was akin to a storybook ending. Accumulating 973 runs including four centuries, he established a standard which looks almost unbreakable. The record is a testament to the excellence and unwavering form of Kohli. (Image Credits: X)
Kolkata Knight Riders' 10-Match Run of Success (2014-2015)
Kolkata Knight Riders' 10-Match Run of Success (2014-2015) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) etched their names in the record books by winning 10 matches in a row spanning the 2014 and 2015 IPL seasons. This overpowering spell significantly helped them win the title and is still the longest one in IPL history. (Image Credits: X)
Chris Gayle
The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle turned the record books upside down with his 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Pune Warriors in 2013. Apart from that, his unbeatable 175 runs still stand as the highest individual score in IPL. (Image Credits: X)
Alzarri Joseph
Alzarri Joseph made a sensational entry into the Indian Premier League in 2019, producing a dream debut performance. Playing for the Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he delivered a stunning spell of 6 wickets for just 12 runs.
His fiery and match-winning performance not only dismantled the opposition but also set the record for the best bowling figures on IPL debut, making it one of the most remarkable entries in league history.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered one of the most explosive innings in the Indian Premier League in 2023, smashing a fifty in just 13 balls.
His record-breaking knock broke the previous fastest half-century mark and showcased fearless, aggressive stroke play, highlighting the rise of a new generation of T20 batting talent. (Image Credits: X)
Amit Mishra
Amit Mishra holds the record for the most hat-tricks in IPL history, achieving the feat three times across different teams. His unmatched ability to turn matches with his leg-spin has made him a legend of the lPL. (Image Credits: X)
AB de Villiers
Against all odds, AB de Villiers pulled off 19 catches in one IPL season - rare for a batsman who mostly stays behind the strike. Fielding didn't just help; it shaped RCB's success on the ground. For better or worse, he turned defense into offense with every stop.
MS Dhoni
In 2025, MS Dhoni hit 201 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in the IPL, first in league history. The number came from 155 catches and 46 stumpings across more than 270 matches. His reflexes stayed sharp through the years. Proving he could stay at peak form longer than anyone else.
PBKS-262
A record 262-run chase was achieved by Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in 2024. The match set a new benchmark in T20 cricket, marked by 42 sixes during the game. That performance stands as the highest successful run pursuit ever recorded. For now, this milestone highlights how aggressive batting can shape outcomes. Really, power hitting defines the sport's peak moments. (Image Credits: X)
SRH 287
The score reached 287 for 3, breaking the IPL's record for highest team total. Now, it happened when Sunrisers Hyderabad scored against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024. A 39-ball century from Travis Head powered the attack, pushing totals beyond what anyone expected in limited-overs formats. This turns out to be the run rate that stayed high throughout. (Image Credits:X)