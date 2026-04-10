IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s 973 Runs, MS Dhoni’s 200+ Stumpings, SRH’s 287/3— 10 Unbreakable IPL Records in History | In Pics

The Indian Premier League is a platform for showcasing exceptional talent, and it has given us many wonderful memories and record-breaking outings since 2008. While most milestones were overtaken, some admirable records have remained seemingly untouchable.

These legendary records are a testament to the league’s great heritage, such as beautiful hundreds and brilliant bowling performances, that still mesmerise cricket fans all over the world. Virat Kohli’s record-setting batting season, MS Dhoni’s keeping, Chris Gayle’s thunderous power-hitting, and Amit Mishra’s brilliant bowling performance, among others, have established criteria that are almost impossible to overcome.

Even though T20 cricket is quite unpredictable and always changing, the quantity and intensity of these records emphasise their status as real milestones. As the new generations of players emerge and the league expands, those memorable deeds in history may still be regarded as the highest form of excellence in the IPL chronicles.