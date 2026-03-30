IPL Records | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Jos Buttler, Fastest 50’s For Rajasthan Royals In Indian Premier League | In Pics
The Rajasthan Royals boast a rich tradition of dynamic openers, with Yashasvi Jaiswal setting the all-time IPL record for his 13-ball attack against KKR in 2023. Rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi has recently taken over this list, securing the second and third positions with half-centuries off 15 and 17 balls in 2026 and 2025. This select team is completed by Jos Buttler, whose 18-ball explosion in 2018 established the first gold standard for power-hitting among the inaugural champions’ group.
4. Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler’s 18-ball half-century against Delhi Daredevils in 2018 remains a classic example of "Jos the Boss" era dominance for the Rajasthan Royals. (X)
Jos Buttler
This performance was a turning point for RR, as it cemented Buttler’s transition to the opening slot. His 360-degree stroke play left the Delhi bowlers with no margin for error. (ANI)
3. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi first showcased his elite hitting capabilities in 2025, striking a 17-ball fifty against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. (ANI)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
This innings marked the arrival of a new superstar in Jaipur, proving that his hitting ability was no fluke. It was a calculated demolition of a world-class Titans bowling unit. (ANI)
2. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, Vaibhav Suryavanshi dismantled the CSK bowling attack in Guwahati to record a lightning-fast 15-ball half-century. (ANI)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Suryavanshi continues his meteoric rise by taking down the five-time champions on a flat Guwahati deck. His fearless approach is quickly making him the centerpiece of the Royals' new-age batting strategy. (ANI)
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal made history in 2023 by scoring the fastest fifty in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 13 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
This knock redefined Powerplay aggression and remains the absolute benchmark for speed in the tournament. It propelled Jaiswal into the global spotlight as a premier T20 opener. (ANI)