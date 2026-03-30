IPL Records | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Jos Buttler, Fastest 50’s For Rajasthan Royals In Indian Premier League | In Pics

The Rajasthan Royals boast a rich tradition of dynamic openers, with Yashasvi Jaiswal setting the all-time IPL record for his 13-ball attack against KKR in 2023. Rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi has recently taken over this list, securing the second and third positions with half-centuries off 15 and 17 balls in 2026 and 2025. This select team is completed by Jos Buttler, whose 18-ball explosion in 2018 established the first gold standard for power-hitting among the inaugural champions’ group.