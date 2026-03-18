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  • Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final: From Sahibzada Farhan to Saim Ayub And Mohammad Rizwan — Pakistan Cricketers in Action in Peshawar | In Pics

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final: From Sahibzada Farhan to Saim Ayub And Mohammad Rizwan — Pakistan Cricketers in Action in Peshawar | In Pics

Karachi Region Whites will take on Abbottabad Region in the final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar on Wednesday. Both teams finished at the top of their respective groups to secure a place in the summit clash.

Karachi Whites won two of their four matches, while their other two games were washed out, finishing with six points. Abbottabad, on the other hand, won three out of four matches and lost one, also ending the group stage with six points.

Published By: Published: March 18, 2026 18:22:35 IST
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Sahibzada Farhan
1/10
Sahibzada Farhan (Image Credits :X)

Sahibzada Farhan

Sahibzada Farhan, Top run getter for Pakistan in the recent T20 World Cup Campaign (Image Credits:X)

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Hasan Ali
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Hasan Ali (Image Credits:X)

Hasan Ali

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Mohammad Rizwan
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Mohammad Rizwan (Image Credits: X)

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan international batsman, leads the national Side as well as the PSL side Multan Sultans. (Image Credits:X)

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Saim Ayub
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Saim Ayub (Image Credits: X)

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Saim Ayub has been Patistan's most conistent performer with both Bat And Ball. (Image Credits:X)

Azam Khan, PCB, Pakistan national Team
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Azam Khan (Image Credits :X)

Azam Khan

Azam Khan is a Pakistani explosive Batter known for his power hitting.

Saud Shakeel, PCB, Pakistan national Team
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Saud Shakeel

Saud Shakeel

Saud Shakeel is a middle-order batter and match-winner for Pakistan. (Image Credits: X)

Abdullah Shafique
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Abdullah Shafique (Image Credits:X)

Abdullah Shafique

Abdullah Shafique is a Top -order batter and match-winner for pakistan.

Iftikhar Ahmed
8/10
Iftikhar Ahmed (Image Credits:X)

Iftikhar Ahmed

Iftikhar Ahmed is a middle-order batter and match-winner for Pakistan.

Sajid Khan,PCB, Pakistan national Team
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Sajid Khan

Pakistani leading spinner

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Sajid khan, PCB, Pakistan national Team
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Khawaja Nafay (Image Credits:X)

Khawaja Naffy

Khawaja Naffy played in the recent T20 World Cup Above Babar Azam in the match against Namibia. (Image credits:X)

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