Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final: From Sahibzada Farhan to Saim Ayub And Mohammad Rizwan — Pakistan Cricketers in Action in Peshawar | In Pics

Karachi Region Whites will take on Abbottabad Region in the final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar on Wednesday. Both teams finished at the top of their respective groups to secure a place in the summit clash.

Karachi Whites won two of their four matches, while their other two games were washed out, finishing with six points. Abbottabad, on the other hand, won three out of four matches and lost one, also ending the group stage with six points.

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