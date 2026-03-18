Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final: From Sahibzada Farhan to Saim Ayub And Mohammad Rizwan — Pakistan Cricketers in Action in Peshawar | In Pics
Karachi Region Whites will take on Abbottabad Region in the final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar on Wednesday. Both teams finished at the top of their respective groups to secure a place in the summit clash.
Karachi Whites won two of their four matches, while their other two games were washed out, finishing with six points. Abbottabad, on the other hand, won three out of four matches and lost one, also ending the group stage with six points.
Sahibzada Farhan
Sahibzada Farhan, Top run getter for Pakistan in the recent T20 World Cup Campaign (Image Credits:X)
Hasan Ali
Hasan Ali, a senior Pakistani Bowler who has won so many matches for Pakistan virtually. (Image Credits:X)
Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan international batsman, leads the national Side as well as the PSL side Multan Sultans. (Image Credits:X)
Saim Ayub
Saim Ayub has been Patistan's most conistent performer with both Bat And Ball. (Image Credits:X)
Azam Khan
Azam Khan is a Pakistani explosive Batter known for his power hitting.
Saud Shakeel
Saud Shakeel is a middle-order batter and match-winner for Pakistan. (Image Credits: X)
Abdullah Shafique
Abdullah Shafique is a Top -order batter and match-winner for pakistan.
Iftikhar Ahmed
Iftikhar Ahmed is a middle-order batter and match-winner for Pakistan.
Sajid Khan
Pakistani leading spinner
Khawaja Naffy
Khawaja Naffy played in the recent T20 World Cup Above Babar Azam in the match against Namibia. (Image credits:X)