Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Birthday | Rajasthan Royals’ Swashbuckling Batter Turns 15, Explore His Cricketing Journey | In Pics

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was born on 27 March 2011. He is a gifted Indian cricketer who plays for Bihar in domestic cricket and for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Being a left-handed batsman, he stepped into first-class cricket for the first time in January 2024.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s career statistics (as of March 2026)

Format Matches Runs High Score Average Strike Rate 100s / 50s IPL 7 252 101 36.00 206.56 1 / 1 First Class 8 207 93 17.25 90.00 0 / 1 List A 8 353 190 44.13 164.95 1 / 1 Domestic T20 18 701 144 41.24 204.37 3 / 1

Not only a prodigy continuing to Set Records, but he is the youngest Indian to have played in a List A cricket match and the youngest player to have featured in the IPL.