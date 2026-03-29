Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Birthday | Rajasthan Royals’ Swashbuckling Batter Turns 15, Explore His Cricketing Journey | In Pics
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was born on 27 March 2011. He is a gifted Indian cricketer who plays for Bihar in domestic cricket and for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Being a left-handed batsman, he stepped into first-class cricket for the first time in January 2024.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s career statistics (as of March 2026)
|Format
|Matches
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s / 50s
|IPL
|7
|252
|101
|36.00
|206.56
|1 / 1
|First Class
|8
|207
|93
|17.25
|90.00
|0 / 1
|List A
|8
|353
|190
|44.13
|164.95
|1 / 1
|Domestic T20
|18
|701
|144
|41.24
|204.37
|3 / 1
Not only a prodigy continuing to Set Records, but he is the youngest Indian to have played in a List A cricket match and the youngest player to have featured in the IPL.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began formal cricket training at the age of four in his hometown of Tajpur, Samastipur. Demonstrating immense faith in his talent, his father, Sanjiv, sold a portion of their farmland to support his cricketing journey, while his mother would wake up at 2:00 AM daily to prepare his meals. (Image Credits:X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his first-class debut for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy in January 2024, becoming just 12 years old at the time. (Image Credits: X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered AB de Villiers’s record for the fastest 150 in men’s List A cricket, achieving the milestone in just 59 balls during a spectacular 190-run innings for Bihar. (Image Credits:X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to secure an IPL contract at just 13 years old for ₹1.1 crore and went on to make his IPL debut at 14 years and 23 days, setting a new league record. (Image Credits:X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
In IPL 2025, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest-ever centurion in men’s T20 cricket and the second-fastest centurion in IPL history after Chris Gayle. (Image Credits: X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with PM Modi
The Prime Minister, concluding a two-day visit to the state, shared photos on his X account from his meeting with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his family at Patna airport.
“Met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his family at Patna airport. His exceptional cricketing talent is being admired nationwide! Wishing him all the best for his future endeavours,” the Prime Minister posted. (Image Credits:X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set the record for the fastest century by an Indian in youth Test cricket, reaching 100 runs in only 58 balls against Australia U-19. (Image Credits:X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
In the U-19 World Cup 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a match-winning role for India, smashing a record-breaking 175 off 80 balls, including 15 sixes, in the final against England to lead India to the title. (Image Credits: X)