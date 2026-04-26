Who Is Eleonora Incardona? Viral Italian Sports Presenter and Model With 1.4M Instagram Followers Captivating Fans Worldwide | See Hot and Sexy Pics
Eleonora Incardona has become the face of Italian sports media during the exciting 2025–26 Serie A season. The DAZN Italy star has become famous all over the world because he has a sharp legal mind and a strong presence on the touchline. The 36-year-old Sicilian, who was born on January 25, 1990, is now a heavyweight in the broadcasting world. Here is everything you need to know about the woman who is taking the “Calcio” world by storm, from her “magnetic energy” at the San Siro to her lavish lifestyle.
Who Is Eleonora Incardona? The 36-Year-Old "Goddess" of Italian Sports Media
Eleonora Incardona was born in Chiaramonte Gulfi, Sicily, and became famous across the country when she competed in Miss Italia 2010. She is now 36 years old and has gone from being a beauty queen and model to one of the most well-known and respected sports presenters in Europe. Fans often call her a "goddess" or the "new Diletta Leotta." She is praised for her calmness and ability to get players and fans to pay attention during high-pressure broadcasts. Photo: Instagram
A Skyrocketing Career: From "Miss Italia" to the Face of DAZN and Giro d'Italia
Incardona's career is a great example of how to be flexible. After becoming famous on the show Veline, she switched to sports journalism and became the main host for DAZN Italy and DAZN Bet Club. In 2025 and 2026, her career reached new heights when she hosted major football games in Italy and Spain. She has proven that she is just as comfortable with cycling as she is with football by hosting the Giro d'Italia and being the "Madrina" (Ambassador) for the event. Photo: Instagram
Beauty and Brains: The Law Graduate Who Chose the Pitch Over the Courtroom
Incardona is very smart, which goes against the stereotype of "just a model." She moved from Sicily to Milan to study law, with the goal of becoming a magistrate. Her career eventually shifted to television and media, but her legal background is what gave her the discipline to do research and the sharp analytical skills she used during live broadcasts. Her "beauty and brains" have earned her a lot of respect from her peers in the Italian media. Photo: Instagram
1.4 Million and Counting: The Global Impact of Her Social Media Following
Eleonora Incardona has a huge 1.4 million followers on Instagram as of April 2026. Her feed is a carefully chosen mix of high-fashion modelling, luxury travel to places like Abu Dhabi, and behind-the-scenes looks at the Serie A touchline. Her "magnetic energy" and desire to share her life with her fans have made her a real global influencer. This has made her a top brand ambassador for luxury brands like Rinascente and many watch companies. Photo: Instagram
Divided Opinions: Her Powerful Fanbase Among Italian Football Fanatics
Italian football fans often argue about Incardona's presence on the touchline. She has a huge "legion of fans" who think she is the most glamorous addition to the game, but some traditionalists say her bold, "sexy" outfits can be distracting. No matter what people say, she is always a hot topic online, and fans often joke that she is the main reason to keep paying for a sports subscription during the busy 2026 season. Photo: Instagram
Career Accomplishments: Being the "Madrina" of the 2026 Scudetto Celebration
Being chosen as the official "Madrina" (Godmother) for Inter Milan's 2026 Scudetto title celebration was one of her biggest accomplishments so far. She became a cultural icon in Italian sports by leading the celebrations at the Piazza del Duomo. Her ability to go from serious reporting to leading huge public celebrations shows how unique she is in the country's social fabric and how much the Nerazzurri see her as a "lucky charm." Photo: Instagram
Beyond the Mic: Interests in Golf, Fitness, and Her "Interista" Heart
Eleonora loves to play golf and stay in shape when she's not writing about football. She often posts about her "Sicilian golfer" lifestyle on social media to spread the word about discipline and self-care. She is also a vocal supporter of Inter Milan, which she balances with her job as a neutral reporter for DAZN. Her interests in luxury fashion and high-end watches, such as the Rolex Daytona, also frequently feature in her public persona. Photo: Instagram
Net Worth & Relationships: The Power Couple Status with Samuele Ricci
Eleonora Incardona's estimated net worth is in the millions of dollars as of 2026. This is because of her DAZN contracts, brand endorsements, and modelling work. In her personal life, she is part of a famous football power couple. She is now dating Samuele Ricci, who plays midfield for AC Milan and the Italian national team. The Italian press loves the couple, even though they are ten years apart in age. They are often seen together at fancy events and on luxury vacations. Photo: Instagram