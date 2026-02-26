LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Sreeleela Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week: Inside Her Chic Onitsuka Tiger Looks Everyone’s Talking About

Sreeleela Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week: Inside Her Chic Onitsuka Tiger Looks Everyone’s Talking About

Indian sensation Sreeleela dominated Milan Fashion Week, debuting as the vibrant face of Onitsuka Tiger. Her stylish high-energy outfit combined elements from sports tradition and fashion runway design to create a major international fashion achievement.

Published By: Published: February 26, 2026 15:20:31 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Global Debut with Onitsuka Tiger
1/5
Global Debut with Onitsuka Tiger

Global Debut with Onitsuka Tiger

Sreeleela Stuns in Chic Glam at Milan Fashion Week, Becomes Face of Onitsuka Tiger’s Bold New Look.

You Might Be Interested In
The "Chic Glam" Aesthetic
2/5
The "Chic Glam" Aesthetic

The "Chic Glam" Aesthetic

Her look was a masterclass in sporty sophistication. She donned an ensemble that blended the brand’s heritage athletic roots with modern high-fashion tailoring. The outfit featured a balance of structure and fluidity, perfectly capturing the "vibrant edge" she is known for.

A Milestone for Regional Talent
3/5
A Milestone for Regional Talent

A Milestone for Regional Talent

Her presence at Milan is being hailed as a significant breakthrough for South Indian cinema stars on the global stage. It underscores the growing international demand for Indian talent in the luxury fashion and lifestyle sectors.

You Might Be Interested In
Youthful Energy & Modern Elegance
4/5
Youthful Energy & Modern Elegance

Youthful Energy & Modern Elegance

Fashion critics noted that her styling resonated with Gen Z sensibilities. By pairing sleek, contemporary silhouettes with her signature effortless charm, she effectively became the face of the brand's "Bold New Look," aimed at a trend-aware, global audience.

You Might Be Interested In
Transition to Bollywood
5/5
Transition to Bollywood

Transition to Bollywood

This international appearance comes at a strategic time, as Sreeleela prepares for her highly anticipated Bollywood debut. The buzz generated in Milan is expected to boost her profile across the broader Indian entertainment industry and international markets simultaneously.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS