  Start The Year With A Bang: Top Netflix And Prime Video Shows You Can't Miss This Week

Start The Year With A Bang: Top Netflix And Prime Video Shows You Can’t Miss This Week

In the year 2026, Netflix and Prime Video have already planned a fantastic initial month. The week’s best releases, from extreme spy thrillers to relaxation havens of romantic comedies and gripping reality competitions, are made by these five must-see titles.

The Night Manager (Season 2) – Prime Video
The Night Manager (Season 2) – Prime Video

The Night Manager (Season 2) – Prime Video

Nearly a decade after the first season, Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine. This season, the former soldier turned undercover spy embarks on a new high-stakes mission. Expect the same level of luxury, tension, and international intrigue that made the first season a global hit.

People We Meet on Vacation – Netflix
People We Meet on Vacation – Netflix

People We Meet on Vacation – Netflix

Based on the best-selling novel by Emily Henry, this film is the big rom-com release of the month. Starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, it follows two polar-opposite best friends who have vacationed together every summer for a decade—until a falling out two years ago left them estranged. They reunite for one last trip to see if they can fix their relationship.

Beast Games (Season 2) – Prime Video
3/5
Beast Games (Season 2) – Prime Video

Beast Games (Season 2) – Prime Video

Following a record-breaking first season, MrBeast is back with a "Strong vs. Smart" theme. 100 of the world’s strongest athletes face off against 100 of the brightest minds in a series of massive physical and mental challenges. The stakes? A life-changing $5,000,000 prize.

His & Hers – Netflix
His & Hers – Netflix

His & Hers – Netflix

A dark and twisty limited series starring Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson. When a body is found in a small town, a detective (Bernthal) and a news anchor (Thompson) become entangled in a mystery where both start to suspect the other of being involved in the crime.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam – Netflix
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam – Netflix

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam – Netflix

For fans of high-octane action, this Telugu fantasy-thriller sequel sees Nandamuri Balakrishna return. Following its theatrical run, this film brings its signature intense action sequences and spiritual themes to the streaming platform.

