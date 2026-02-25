LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news bhopal sisters Cervical Cancer flight cancellations axar-patel America military strength donald trump DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Washington state stabbing katherine short India cricket team news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The 50: Krishna Shroff Reveals Her Unexpected Love Story With Afghan MMA Fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi

The 50: Krishna Shroff Reveals Her Unexpected Love Story With Afghan MMA Fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi

Krishna Shroff recently shared a heartfelt glimpse into her personal life on the reality show The 50, revealing how her relationship with her Afghan boyfriend began in the most unexpected way. Her candid confession about love, timing and emotional connection has caught fans’ attention and is now trending across entertainment news.

Published By: Published: February 25, 2026 11:30:12 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Love That Started By Chance
1/6
The 50: Krishna Shroff Reveals Her Unexpected Love Story With Afghan MMA Fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi

Love That Started By Chance

Krishna revealed that she first saw her partner during an MMA fight in Mumbai. What began as a casual moment slowly turned into a meaningful bond, even though neither of them expected a relationship at that time.

You Might Be Interested In
From Unexpected Meeting To Strong Connection
2/6

From Unexpected Meeting To Strong Connection

The fitness enthusiast shared that their journey was completely unplanned. Their connection grew naturally over time, proving that genuine relationships often happen when you least expect them.

A Bond Built On Shared Passion
3/6

A Bond Built On Shared Passion

Her boyfriend, an Afghan professional MMA fighter, comes from a similar fitness driven world. Their common interests and mutual respect played a big role in bringing them closer.

You Might Be Interested In
Breaking Stereotypes With Their Love Story
4/6

Breaking Stereotypes With Their Love Story

Krishna spoke about how their different backgrounds never became a barrier. Instead, their journey reflects trust, understanding, and emotional compatibility beyond cultures and borders.

Mad Journey
5/6

Mad Journey

Krishna Shroff shared that she and Abdul Azim Badakhshi began talking on Instagram in November 2020 after she had already seen him in MMA fights. They spoke for eight months while he was based abroad and finally met in May 2021. The two have been together since 2020, and he later moved to Mumbai to be with her.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is created for informational purposes only. It is based on publicly available media reports and interviews. We do not claim ownership of any third party content and all rights belong to their respective owners. Information may be subject to updates or changes.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS