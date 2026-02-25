The 50: Krishna Shroff Reveals Her Unexpected Love Story With Afghan MMA Fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi
Krishna Shroff recently shared a heartfelt glimpse into her personal life on the reality show The 50, revealing how her relationship with her Afghan boyfriend began in the most unexpected way. Her candid confession about love, timing and emotional connection has caught fans’ attention and is now trending across entertainment news.
Love That Started By Chance
Krishna revealed that she first saw her partner during an MMA fight in Mumbai. What began as a casual moment slowly turned into a meaningful bond, even though neither of them expected a relationship at that time.
From Unexpected Meeting To Strong Connection
The fitness enthusiast shared that their journey was completely unplanned. Their connection grew naturally over time, proving that genuine relationships often happen when you least expect them.
A Bond Built On Shared Passion
Her boyfriend, an Afghan professional MMA fighter, comes from a similar fitness driven world. Their common interests and mutual respect played a big role in bringing them closer.
Breaking Stereotypes With Their Love Story
Krishna spoke about how their different backgrounds never became a barrier. Instead, their journey reflects trust, understanding, and emotional compatibility beyond cultures and borders.
Mad Journey
Krishna Shroff shared that she and Abdul Azim Badakhshi began talking on Instagram in November 2020 after she had already seen him in MMA fights. They spoke for eight months while he was based abroad and finally met in May 2021. The two have been together since 2020, and he later moved to Mumbai to be with her.
