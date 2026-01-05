The Raja Saab Actress Malavika Mohanan EXPOSED: Age, Movies, Instagram & Emotional Pre-Event Moment
With The Raja Saab hitting theatres on 9 January, 2026, all spotlight is firmly to its leading lady, Malavika Mohanan. From bold screen choices to viral event moments, she’s becoming one of the most-talked about names right now. Here’s everything you need to know about her age, Instagram fame, movies, and the moment that won hearts.
Malavika Mohanan Birthday
Malavika Mohanan was born on 4 August 1993. She is 32 years old as of 2026. She was born in Kerala, she grew up across different cities in india.
Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika's Instagram is @malavikamohanan_
She is extremely popular with millions of followers. Her feed mixes high-fashion photoshoots with candid moments.
Malavika Mohanan Upcoming Movies
The Raja Saab (Telugu) is expected to open new doors for her in big-budget Telugu cinema. Fans are especially excited to see her chemistry with Prabhas.
Malavika Mohanan Movies
She made a strong with films like Master (Tamil). She is known for choosing roles that give her screen space and impact. She has worked across Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi cinema.
The Raja Saab Pre-Release Event Malavika Mohanan Moment
Malavika walked on stage with visible joy and gratitude. She said the day meant a lot to her and warmly greeted fans. Calling Prabhas one of the sweetest people, she added: "Prabhas sir, it has been an absolute honor sharing the screen with you and getting to know you as a person."
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.